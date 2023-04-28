Panthers' Bryce Young: Being No. 1 Overall Pick 'Doesn't Entitle me to Anything'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Bryce Young knows that one's draft designation doesn't alone make them a franchise quarterback for an NFL team.

"Getting picked No. 1 doesn't entitle me to anything," he said Friday just one day after the Carolina Panthers made him the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft, per David Newton of ESPN.

Carolina landed the No. 1 pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason, and it became apparent before the draft started that it would pick Young and hand the keys to the Alabama product.

That was a wise decision if his play with the Crimson Tide is any indication, as he won the 2021 Heisman Trophy and had 79 touchdown passes to just 12 interceptions the past two years.

He is the biggest piece in an offensive transformation this offseason that saw the Panthers part with wide receiver D.J. Moore but add pass-catchers Adam Thielen and DJ Chark and running back Miles Sanders.

There will likely be some growing pains with a rookie quarterback, but Young understands he has to earn his teammates' trust as a leader and will likely have the chance to do so as the starter during his first season.