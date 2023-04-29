UFC Fight Night 223: Song vs. Simón Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

A lot of bantamweight momentum will be on the line when the cage door closes on Song Yadong and Ricky Simón for the main event of UFC Fight Night 223 at the UFC Apex on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The two were originally slated to be the co-main event a week ago at UFC Fight Night 222, but the organization decided to delay the fight one week when the original main event for this card—Renato Moicano vs. Arman Tsarukyan—was scrapped. The spotlight of being on the marquee adds to an already intriguing matchup.

Simón is on a roll with a five-fight winning streak but hasn't fought since July 2022 when he submitted Jack Shore in the second round. Song Yadong is coming off a loss to Cory Sandhagen, but that defeat has a fairly considerable asterisk beside it.

The fight was stopped due to a cut over Song's left eye. Sandhagen was likely winning, but it wasn't decisive.

Now he has an opportunity to get some of his own momentum going. It's a good main event on a card with a heavy international presence.

Here's a look at the whole card with predictions for each fight and a closer look at the featured bouts.