NFL Landing Spots, Trade Packages for D'Andre Swift After Lions Draft Jahmyr Gibbs

0 of 5

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Now that Jahmyr Gibbs is a member of the Detroit Lions, and considering that the Lions invested in a first-round pick in the former Alabama running back, it's safe to say D'Andre Swift has lost value on the Detroit roster.

A lot of teams might figure they can get more out of the versatile Swift, who is just 24 years old and is coming off a season in which his 5.5 yards per attempt ranked second among backs with as many carries as he had (99).

Let's look at some of those potential teams that might try to trade for Ssift and what they might give up to land the 2020 second-round pick ahead of the final year of his rookie contract.