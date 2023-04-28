NFL Landing Spots, Trade Packages for D'Andre Swift After Lions Draft Jahmyr Gibbs

NFL Landing Spots, Trade Packages for D'Andre Swift After Lions Draft Jahmyr GibbsApril 28, 2023
Now that Jahmyr Gibbs is a member of the Detroit Lions, and considering that the Lions invested in a first-round pick in the former Alabama running back, it's safe to say D'Andre Swift has lost value on the Detroit roster.
A lot of teams might figure they can get more out of the versatile Swift, who is just 24 years old and is coming off a season in which his 5.5 yards per attempt ranked second among backs with as many carries as he had (99).
Let's look at some of those potential teams that might try to trade for Ssift and what they might give up to land the 2020 second-round pick ahead of the final year of his rookie contract.
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are clearly going all-in on Lamar Jackson and the roster that surrounds their now-very-rich quarterback.
While they have three decent backfield options in J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, none are standouts, none are big factors in the passing game, and Dobbins and Edwards have had have some trouble remaining on the field.
With that in mind, the Ravens ought to see if the Lions will take a middle-round pick in exchange for Swift, who would certainly bolster the Baltimore offense with his presence.
Cincinnati Bengals
Elsewhere in the AFC North, it might be worth it for the Cincinnati Bengals to part with a fourth- or fifth-rounder might in order to acquire Swift. The Bengals owe Joe Mixon more than $12 million in 2023 but can save $10 million by parting ways with the soon-to-be 27-year-old after June 1, according to Spotrac.
By comparison, the younger Swift would have a 2023 salary-cap hit of less than $3 million. Additionally, he was significantly more productive in terms of yards per rush and yards per reception in 2022.
Considering that both are entering walk years, swapping Mixon for Swift makes a lot of sense for a Bengals team that is in it to win it and could use the extra cap space to further bulk up the roster with proven players.
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos have four picks in the next three rounds. After numerous injuries in the offensive backfield last season, they should consider sacrificing one of those selections in exchange for Swift and his high ceiling.
Third-year second-round pick Javonte Williams is a major question mark coming off a torn ACL, offseason pickup Samaje Perine hasn't put up 400 yards in a season since he was in Washington in 2017, and the rest of the running back depth chart is quantity over quality.
This is a team that is highly motivated to produce immediately, because Russell Wilson is expensive and approaching his late-30s. A player with Swift's abilities could make a tremendous difference in that regard.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a habit of adding former Georgia Bulldogs. And while Swift wasn't a member of the two national championship teams, he's a logical potential addition to an offensive backfield that lost Miles Sanders in free agency.
The team did add Rashaad Penny to the roster last month, but Penny was extremely unreliable during his five-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks. Returning backs Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott haven't proven they can deliver as lead backs, either.
Swift could be another piece to a potential Super Bowl puzzle in Philadelphia. The Eagles lack draft capital, but this opportunity might be worth giving up one of their two Day 2 selections after they bolstered the defense significantly on Thursday night.
Los Angeles Chargers
Would you rather have a 28-year-old, disgruntled Austin Ekeler at $7.8 million (if he shows up for that) or a motivated, 24-year-old D'Andre Swift for less than half the price?
Sure, the Los Angeles Chargers would likely have to give up a third-, fourth- or fifth-round selection to get Swift from Detroit, but you'd have to imagine they could also get some draft capital back in a potential Ekeler trade.
Again, we're looking at a contender dealing with a player at a short-shelf-life position who wants a new contract. By essentially trading Ekeler in for Swift, the Bolts save some money and get younger at a key spot without losing too much in terms of experience or accomplishment.