NFL Draft 2024 Odds: Caleb Williams Opens as Heavy Betting Favorite to Be No. 1 Pick

Caleb Williams may be the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and a potential franchise quarterback of the future in the NFL, but there isn't much value to be had for bettors looking to cash in on his possible success to come.

DraftKings Sportsbook released the odds for the No. 1 pick of next year's draft, and the USC quarterback is a heavy favorite at -550 (bet $550 to win $100). He is followed by North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye at +600 and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at +2,000:

Betting Williams this far in advance at those odds is quite the risk.

While he seems destined to be the No. 1 selection, plenty of things can happen in the next year. Perhaps a team that doesn't need a quarterback has the top pick and will look elsewhere. Or perhaps another player will dominate the college football world in 2023 and jump up the board.

Seven of the last nine No. 1 overall picks have been quarterbacks after the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama's Bryce Young on Thursday, so it is still a wise decision to look at that position.

But it might be even wiser to wait and see if another signal-caller challenges Williams during the actual season.

