Will Levis Rumors: Seahawks Possible Landing Spot for QB amid 2023 NFL Draft Slide

After a surprising fall out of the first round in the 2023 NFL draft, all eyes are going to be on Will Levis when the second round begins on Friday night.

Per ESPN's Todd McShay, the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 37 pick are a team to watch as a potential landing spot for the 23-year-old quarterback:

"I heard some buzz around the Seahawks and the quarterbacks in Round 1, so with Levis still here, they could pick him early on Day 2. It'd be a great landing spot, too. Levis has to work on his touch and decision-making, and he could learn behind Geno Smith for at least a year before potentially taking over. And when/if he does, he'd have numerous deep threats to target with his huge arm."

Levis is one of four players the NFL invited to sit in the green room at the draft who was not selected in the first round. Alabama safety Brian Branch, Georgia Tech edge Keion White and Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. are the others.

The Kentucky signal-caller is certainly the most surprising player among that group still available. He was the betting favorite to be the No. 2 pick by the Houston Texans earlier this week.

In his final mock draft posted hours before the start of the draft, McShay had the Indianapolis Colts taking Levis with the fourth pick. The Colts wound up selecting Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in that spot.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen noted the toe injury that kept Levis out for two games last season was considered "problematic" for one team that had an interest in him, and another club thought he might be able to manage it before undergoing surgery after next season.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, teams were calling the Pittsburgh Steelers about acquiring the first pick of the second round before the end of Day 1.

Pelissero added there were multiple clubs believed to be targeting Levis that were calling teams picking late in the first round about a potential trade-up.

Since the Steelers likely won't take a quarterback at pick No. 32 with Kenny Pickett on the roster, they are in a prime position to potentially add more draft capital if there is a bidding war for teams that want to move up for Levis.

The Seahawks currently own the sixth pick in the second round (No. 37 overall), but the Detroit Lions (No. 34) and Los Angeles Rams (No. 36) could be looking to add a long-term option at quarterback.

Geno Smith signed a three-year contract to remain with Seattle in free agency, but the deal has no guaranteed money after the first season that would make it easy for the team to move on.