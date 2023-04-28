X

    Will Levis' Slide Out of Round 1 Leaves Twitter in Disbelief amid 2023 NFL Draft

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 28, 2023

    Kentucky quarterback Will Levis waits in the Green Room with family at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
    AP Photo/Doug Benc

    There's always one.

    Every year at the NFL draft, without fail, there's at least one prospect who has to endure a surprising slide down the board, with television coverage routinely showing the anguish—or the pained attempts to hide that anguish—on the face of said player.

    This year, it was Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who was projected to be a potential top-10 pick but fell out of the first round altogether.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Will Levis waiting on that call 📞<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a> <a href="https://t.co/gAq2ktBK4h">pic.twitter.com/gAq2ktBK4h</a>

    And NFL Twitter was pretty shocked by that development.

    D'ROY GARDNER @iamSauceGardner

    Will Levis… God makes no mistakes. You will be great.

    marlonhumphrey.eth @marlon_humphrey

    Going to the draft and not getting drafted is so awkward…I know Will Levis hot

    Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 @BarrettSallee

    This sucks for Will Levis. I feel bad for the dude. This isn't his fault. It's the draft process.

    Ian Kenyon @IanKenyonNFL

    Will Levis has his faults, but I'm shocked he wasn't taken in the first round.

    Jake Ciely @allinkid

    Everyone knows I am not a Levis guy, but I feel for the kid

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    On Will Levis—in my annual column assessing the draft quarterbacks, coaches were lukewarm on the Kentucky QB. It'd been that way for weeks. Everyone thought he'd fall. Narrative flipped last 10 days or so.<br><br>Turns out, the flip wasn't real. More here 👇<a href="https://t.co/Q4Tpyc4RcW">https://t.co/Q4Tpyc4RcW</a>

    Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith

    You know what? I'm starting to think that guy who wrote on Reddit that Will Levis was going No. 1 might not be the most reliable source of information.

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    He could still land in a good spot and be successful obviously. But nothing jumped out as top-10-type pick.

    One thing that may have precipitated a drop was a toe injury from this past season:

    Chris Mortensen @mortreport

    Will Levis' left toe that caused him to miss two games last year was "problematic " for one team that considered him.<br>Levis says the "toe has healed" and good to go.<br>Another team believes Levis could manage it but thought surgery would need discussion after season. <br>Levis…

    But it's also possible that much of the pre-draft hype for Levis may have been smoke screens, teams trying to hide their true targets and his agent hyping up his upside, hoping to drum up more interest in his client to get him a better draft position.

    A slide out of the top 10 was surprising, but it wasn't earth-shattering. But dropping out of the first round entirely had most draft pundits pretty surprised, especially after Bryce Young went No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers, C.J. Stroud went No. 2 to the Houston Texans and Anthony Richardson went No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts.

    NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah considered Levis the No. 14 overall player in this draft, writing that he was an "inconsistent player on tape, but he possesses ideal size, arm strength and athleticism" while adding that "Levis is gifted, but has some bad habits he needs to clean up in order to be a reliable NFL starter."

    Clearly, NFL teams were worried enough about that inconsistency and those bad habits to avoid him in the first round. It's hard to imagine he'll be on the board for long on Friday, however.

