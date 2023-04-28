Nolan Smith Draft Pick Has Eagles Twitter Raving Over Howie Roseman's 'Masterclass'

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Just start calling the Philadelphia Eagles "Georgia North."

With their second pick of the first round the organization took another Bulldog in linebacker Nolan Smith with the No. 30 pick. They selected defensive lineman Jalen Carter at No.9 earlier in the night.

It's been more than a trend over the last couple of years as general manger Howie Roseman also took a pair of Georgia players in Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean in 2022. He is recreating one of the most dominant defenses college football has seen in some time.

Smith, 22, was one of the unquestioned leaders on that unit as he wrapped up a fantastic collegiate career with back-to-back titles. In 2021 he had 53 total tackles and 4.5 sacks to go along with an interception.

He made headlines during the NFL combine when he had a blazing 40 time of 4.39 seconds, a ridiculous result for an edge rusher that is 6-foot-2, 238 pounds.

Smith will be looking to contribute to one of the best defenses in football that finished with a league-high 70 sacks last season en route to a Super Bowl Appearance.

Eagles fans and NFL Twitter were praising Roseman for reeling in the two-time champion.

Nearly falling out of the first round, Smith very well could end up being one of the steals of the draft with the value that Roseman was able to get him at.

The Eagles have had to make some difficult decisions this offseason on the defensive side of the ball, letting linebackers T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave all walk in free agency.

But now the defense is evolving with some more young, standout talent.