Nolan Smith Draft Pick Has Eagles Twitter Raving Over Howie Roseman's 'Masterclass'April 28, 2023
Just start calling the Philadelphia Eagles "Georgia North."
With their second pick of the first round the organization took another Bulldog in linebacker Nolan Smith with the No. 30 pick. They selected defensive lineman Jalen Carter at No.9 earlier in the night.
It's been more than a trend over the last couple of years as general manger Howie Roseman also took a pair of Georgia players in Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean in 2022. He is recreating one of the most dominant defenses college football has seen in some time.
Smith, 22, was one of the unquestioned leaders on that unit as he wrapped up a fantastic collegiate career with back-to-back titles. In 2021 he had 53 total tackles and 4.5 sacks to go along with an interception.
He made headlines during the NFL combine when he had a blazing 40 time of 4.39 seconds, a ridiculous result for an edge rusher that is 6-foot-2, 238 pounds.
Smith will be looking to contribute to one of the best defenses in football that finished with a league-high 70 sacks last season en route to a Super Bowl Appearance.
Eagles fans and NFL Twitter were praising Roseman for reeling in the two-time champion.
Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> had Nolan Smith as a potential target at No. 10, per a team source. That he would last 20 spots and fall into their laps at No. 30 may seem like revisionist history, but that has apparently been the case.
James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#eagles</a> have always been comfortable with undersized edge rushers. There was talk of Philly going with Nolan Smith at 10 and now they get him at 30. <br><br>"I'm dumbfounded. They're going to end up with Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith." - <a href="https://twitter.com/MoveTheSticks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MoveTheSticks</a>
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
"He needs some tissues. … He's ready to go home."<a href="https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MicahhParsons11</a> was going THROUGH IT after watching the Eagles take UGA's Nolan Smith 🤣 <a href="https://t.co/RrcJfbCJHM">pic.twitter.com/RrcJfbCJHM</a>
Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks
Smart move by Howie to just take Nolan Smith. There are some concerns — but all players have them at 30<br><br>Only one was a potential pick at No. 10 <br><br>Elite athlete, important position. Good risk to take. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>
Nearly falling out of the first round, Smith very well could end up being one of the steals of the draft with the value that Roseman was able to get him at.
The Eagles have had to make some difficult decisions this offseason on the defensive side of the ball, letting linebackers T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave all walk in free agency.
But now the defense is evolving with some more young, standout talent.