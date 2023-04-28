X

    Nolan Smith Draft Pick Has Eagles Twitter Raving Over Howie Roseman's 'Masterclass'

    Francisco RosaApril 28, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 03: Nolan Smith of Georgia poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)
    Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

    Just start calling the Philadelphia Eagles "Georgia North."

    With their second pick of the first round the organization took another Bulldog in linebacker Nolan Smith with the No. 30 pick. They selected defensive lineman Jalen Carter at No.9 earlier in the night.

    It's been more than a trend over the last couple of years as general manger Howie Roseman also took a pair of Georgia players in Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean in 2022. He is recreating one of the most dominant defenses college football has seen in some time.

    Smith, 22, was one of the unquestioned leaders on that unit as he wrapped up a fantastic collegiate career with back-to-back titles. In 2021 he had 53 total tackles and 4.5 sacks to go along with an interception.

    He made headlines during the NFL combine when he had a blazing 40 time of 4.39 seconds, a ridiculous result for an edge rusher that is 6-foot-2, 238 pounds.

    Smith will be looking to contribute to one of the best defenses in football that finished with a league-high 70 sacks last season en route to a Super Bowl Appearance.

    Eagles fans and NFL Twitter were praising Roseman for reeling in the two-time champion.

    Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks

    I'm dumbfounded at the fact that the Eagles are leaving this first round with both Jalen Carter &amp; Nolan Smith.

    Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> had Nolan Smith as a potential target at No. 10, per a team source. That he would last 20 spots and fall into their laps at No. 30 may seem like revisionist history, but that has apparently been the case.

    James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#eagles</a> have always been comfortable with undersized edge rushers. There was talk of Philly going with Nolan Smith at 10 and now they get him at 30. <br><br>"I'm dumbfounded. They're going to end up with Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith." - <a href="https://twitter.com/MoveTheSticks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MoveTheSticks</a>

    Jimmy Kempski @JimmyKempski

    If someone would have done a mock draft with the Eagles getting Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith and only giving up a 2024 4th round pick in excess draft capital to get that done, I'd have never taken them seriously again.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "He needs some tissues. … He's ready to go home."<a href="https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MicahhParsons11</a> was going THROUGH IT after watching the Eagles take UGA's Nolan Smith 🤣 <a href="https://t.co/RrcJfbCJHM">pic.twitter.com/RrcJfbCJHM</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    UGA EDGE Nolan Smith goes 31st to the Eagles 🦅<br><br>Philly loading up on DAWGS <a href="https://t.co/xjVR4qfc3a">pic.twitter.com/xjVR4qfc3a</a>

    Zach Berman @ZBerm

    Thought Smith was a possibility for the Eagles at No. 10. They get him at No. 30. <br><br>Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, two-time national champs, join the Eagles defense.

    Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL

    The Eagles edge rusher depth isn't even fair:<br><br>Haason Reddick<br>Josh Sweat<br>Derek Barnett<br>Brandon Graham<br>Nolan Smith

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    Smart move by Howie to just take Nolan Smith. There are some concerns — but all players have them at 30<br><br>Only one was a potential pick at No. 10 <br><br>Elite athlete, important position. Good risk to take. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    The Eagles are taking Georgia OLB Nolan Smith.<br><br>Philly now has Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter and Smith from the historic 2021 Georgia defense. Pretty hilarious.

    Harold R. Kuntz @HaroldRKuntz3

    Philadelphia just got Georgia's defense. Insanity.

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    Eagles get another Georgia Bulldog national champion Nolan Smith at pick 30. Wow <a href="https://t.co/qswUCavAPH">pic.twitter.com/qswUCavAPH</a>

    Josh Tolentino @JCTSports

    More love for Georgia...<br><br>Eagles draft EDGE Nolan Smith with pick No. 30. Smith joins No. 10 pick Jalen Carter, 2022 first-round pick Jordan Davis, and 2022 third-round pick Nakobe Dean in Philadelphia.

    Trevor Sikkema @TampaBayTre

    Over the past two drafts the Philadelphia Eagles got the four best defensive players from one of the greatest college defenses of all time. Howie Roseman masterclass, man

    Nearly falling out of the first round, Smith very well could end up being one of the steals of the draft with the value that Roseman was able to get him at.

    The Eagles have had to make some difficult decisions this offseason on the defensive side of the ball, letting linebackers T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave all walk in free agency.

    But now the defense is evolving with some more young, standout talent.