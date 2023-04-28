Deonte Banks Inspires NFL Twitter as 'Great Fit' for Giants Defense After 2023 Draft

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The New York Giants have to deal with wide receivers like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, CeeDee Lamb and Terry McLaurin in the NFC East. Now, they have a new cornerback to help them take on those talents.

The Giants selected Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks with the No. 24 overall pick on Thursday night at the NFL draft, moving up one spot to secure him.

And NFL Twitter was loving the selection, calling Banks a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's scheme:

Teams often have to decide between a player's upside, his fit in the scheme, roster needs and the overall value based on their big board when making picks at the NFL draft. But for the Giants, Banks appears to be the perfect blend of all those factors.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah ranked him as the No. 24 player in this year's draft class, noting that he has "excellent height, bulk and length for the position" and is a player who "doesn't take plays off" and "doesn't have ideal fluidity, but he's tough and possesses ball skills."

Yes, the Giants could still use more playmakers in the passing game for quarterback Daniel Jones. While the offseason addition of tight end Darren Waller will help in that regard, the current receiving group of Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Wan'Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard and Jamison Crowder isn't exactly striking fear in the hearts of opponents.

But cornerback was a huge need as well, and the Giants landed the sort of player who should thrive in Martindale's defense. All in all, a good night in New York.