    Cowboys' Mazi Smith Pick Heralded on Twitter as 'Exactly' What Dallas' Defense Needs

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 28, 2023

    PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 05: Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) prior to the college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 5, 2022 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys improved the middle of their defense Thursday.

    Dallas selected Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith with the No. 26 overall pick and addressed an area of need in a division that features dangerous rushing attacks in the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

    Twitter seemed to approve of the pick:

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Micah is FIRED UP for Mazi Smith 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/6BnSJkb1Pz">pic.twitter.com/6BnSJkb1Pz</a>

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Aye <a href="https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MicahhParsons11</a>, Mazi Smith looks ready to get active 👀💥<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallascowboys</a> select the <a href="https://twitter.com/UMichFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UMichFootball</a> DT at No. 26 overall.<a href="https://t.co/31pAGR76CK">pic.twitter.com/31pAGR76CK</a>

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    If new Cowboys NT Mazi Smith becomes the player they believe he can be, he gives this defense exactly what it needed. A disruptive 0-technique has been the missing piece.

    PFF College @PFF_College

    Dallas selects Michigan DT Mazi Smith 26th overall<br><br>🔵 Career high 81.3 run defense grade last season <a href="https://t.co/uDlyaGpyEb">pic.twitter.com/uDlyaGpyEb</a>

    Andrew DiCecco @AndrewDiCecco

    Mazi Smith is the pick. Dallas got a good one.

    Connor Livesay @ConnorNFLDraft

    WOW!<br><br>Mazi Smith it is! <br><br>Athletic freak. Pass rush and run stuffing upside. Didn't see it, but really like this.

    Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB

    Cowboys take DT Mazi Smith. He was No. 1 on our Freaks List in 2022. He is REALLY tough to move. He's incredibly powerful and explosive (as you can see from the videos in here)- <a href="https://t.co/ra7bLu7ANZ">https://t.co/ra7bLu7ANZ</a>

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    Cowboys FINALLY invest in DT with Mazi Smith.

    Cameron Magruder @ScooterMagruder

    Try that QB sneak with Mazi Smith <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a>

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    Mazi Smith can probably bench press the videoboard at AT&amp;T Stadium.

    Zach Wolchuk @ZachWolchuk

    Are they really about to take the big DT!? I'm not mad at it. I really like Mazi Smith

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    This may be opportunity for Cowboys to improve in trenches. Some quality options here on both sides of the ball. Michigan DT Mazi Smith would make sense if team goes defense; he improves run defense, giving the pass rush more opportunities with better early-down success. <a href="https://t.co/0Bkjxj9hCE">https://t.co/0Bkjxj9hCE</a>

    Jon Ledyard @LedyardNFLDraft

    Mazi Smith to Dallas is a great pick, and not just because I mocked him there lol. He's exactly what they need, and his best football is probably ahead of him.

    Smith is someone who can eat double teams in the middle of the line, which opens up rushing lanes for his teammates. Perhaps nobody will benefit more from this pick than Micah Parsons, who could see more single coverage when he rushes the passer.

    That's bad news for Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones in the NFC East.

    Smith can also stuff running plays up the middle and generate pressure of his own, so he is far more than someone who is just there to help set up his teammates for success.

    The Cowboys were an ugly 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game last season. It is one reason they finished behind the Eagles in the division, and their only realistic hope at catching the reigning NFC champions was to improve their efforts in that area during the offseason.

    Using their first pick on someone who can do just that will pay off during the upcoming campaign.