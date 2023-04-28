Cowboys' Mazi Smith Pick Heralded on Twitter as 'Exactly' What Dallas' Defense Needs

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys improved the middle of their defense Thursday.

Dallas selected Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith with the No. 26 overall pick and addressed an area of need in a division that features dangerous rushing attacks in the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

Twitter seemed to approve of the pick:

Smith is someone who can eat double teams in the middle of the line, which opens up rushing lanes for his teammates. Perhaps nobody will benefit more from this pick than Micah Parsons, who could see more single coverage when he rushes the passer.

That's bad news for Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones in the NFC East.

Smith can also stuff running plays up the middle and generate pressure of his own, so he is far more than someone who is just there to help set up his teammates for success.

The Cowboys were an ugly 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game last season. It is one reason they finished behind the Eagles in the division, and their only realistic hope at catching the reigning NFC champions was to improve their efforts in that area during the offseason.

Using their first pick on someone who can do just that will pay off during the upcoming campaign.