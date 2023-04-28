Cowboys' Mazi Smith Pick Heralded on Twitter as 'Exactly' What Dallas' Defense Needs

Cowboys' Mazi Smith Pick Heralded on Twitter as 'Exactly' What Dallas' Defense NeedsApril 28, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys improved the middle of their defense Thursday.
Dallas selected Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith with the No. 26 overall pick and addressed an area of need in a division that features dangerous rushing attacks in the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.
Twitter seemed to approve of the pick:
NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS
Aye <a href="https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MicahhParsons11</a>, Mazi Smith looks ready to get active 👀💥<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallascowboys</a> select the <a href="https://twitter.com/UMichFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UMichFootball</a> DT at No. 26 overall.<a href="https://t.co/31pAGR76CK">pic.twitter.com/31pAGR76CK</a>
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
This may be opportunity for Cowboys to improve in trenches. Some quality options here on both sides of the ball. Michigan DT Mazi Smith would make sense if team goes defense; he improves run defense, giving the pass rush more opportunities with better early-down success. <a href="https://t.co/0Bkjxj9hCE">https://t.co/0Bkjxj9hCE</a>
Smith is someone who can eat double teams in the middle of the line, which opens up rushing lanes for his teammates. Perhaps nobody will benefit more from this pick than Micah Parsons, who could see more single coverage when he rushes the passer.
That's bad news for Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones in the NFC East.
Smith can also stuff running plays up the middle and generate pressure of his own, so he is far more than someone who is just there to help set up his teammates for success.
The Cowboys were an ugly 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game last season. It is one reason they finished behind the Eagles in the division, and their only realistic hope at catching the reigning NFC champions was to improve their efforts in that area during the offseason.
Using their first pick on someone who can do just that will pay off during the upcoming campaign.