ESPN: Will Levis' Toe Injury Cause of Draft-Day Slide; Team Feels QB May Need Surgery

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was widely projected to go in the top five of this year's NFL draft (and perhaps as high as No. 2), but he's still on the board after the first round came and went without a team selecting him.

It turns out that a toe injury may be a cause for Levis' slide, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Levis' size (6'4", 229 lbs) and powerful arm raised his predraft profile, although concerns existed about his accuracy and mechanics.

Still, he was a popular prospect heading into Thursday night. He was lumped into a top-tier quartet alongside Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson. They went first, second and fourth overall, respectively, while Levis is still waiting to hear his name called.

