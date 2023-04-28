Jalen Carter 'Ready to Work' with Eagles, Aims to 'Win the Super Bowl with Them Guys'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles may have gotten the best player in the 2023 NFL draft, and they did so with the No. 9 pick.

Philadelphia traded up one spot to select Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and he was appreciative of the move.

"It's everywhere right now," he said during his interview with NFL Network when discussing his emotions. "I'm just happy that the Eagles trust me right now and I'm ready to work, put in the work and win the Super Bowl with them guys."

That the Eagles traded up with the Chicago Bears was notable because the NFC North team initially had the No. 1 pick in the draft and could have been a landing spot for Carter. However, Chicago traded that selection to the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers and again moved on when given a chance to select the defensive tackle.

Carter was dominant for the Bulldogs and was a major reason they won back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles.

However, his draft stock was likely impacted by his offseason.

He pleaded no contest to charges of reckless driving and racing after a January car crash that killed Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. His SUV was allegedly racing LeCroy's SUV.

Carter's plea meant he received 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and a mandatory state-approved defensive driving course

He also had a disappointing pro day and showed up heavier than expected.

Still, Carter has a high ceiling and addresses an area of need for the Eagles. Javon Hargrave left in free agency this offseason, and Fletcher Cox is under contract for just one more season.

The reigning NFC champions don't have a ton of weaknesses, and the Carter pick addresses one of them.