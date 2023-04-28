X

    Bears Pick Darnell Wright Earns High Grade from Fans as Justin Fields Gets OL Help

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 28, 2023

    MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: American offensive lineman Darnell Wright of Tennessee (58) during the Reese's Senior Bowl team practice session on February 2, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Justin Fields is the future for the Chicago Bears, and they gave him some protection Thursday.

    Chicago traded down from No. 9 to No. 10 in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft and used its new pick to select Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. He figures to immediately compete for a starting role as the Bears look to keep Fields upright and make strides in the quarterback's third season.

    Twitter praised the NFC North club for keeping its signal-caller in mind:

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Tennessee OT Darnell Wright is headed to the Bears at No. 10<br><br>Chicago is protecting Justin Fields 🔒 <a href="https://t.co/5AcR30Qb3I">pic.twitter.com/5AcR30Qb3I</a>

    NFL GameDay @NFLGameDay

    Protecting QB1 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/justnfields?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@justnfields</a> <a href="https://t.co/tQD001jSXP">pic.twitter.com/tQD001jSXP</a>

    Cole Tarver @TheColeTarver

    Wright is a mauler. Justin Fields just got a new best friend. <a href="https://t.co/72Od6YWRjJ">https://t.co/72Od6YWRjJ</a>

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> are selecting Tennessee OT Darnell Wright with pick No. 10. A true RT and an immediate plug-and-play. Protection for Justin Fields.

    Nick Klopsis @NickKlopsis

    Bears get some protection for Justin Fields at 10 with Darnell Wright. Massive road-grading right tackle, feels like such a good fit. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a>

    Justin Fields Fan Club @JustinFieldsFC

    Love the Darnell Wright pick

    Gavin Greer @Gavin_30_Greer

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChicagoBears</a> are drafting OT Darnell Wright from <a href="https://twitter.com/Vol_Football?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Vol_Football</a> great move to get protection for Fields. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a>

    Kevin Fishbain @kfishbain

    Darnell Wright continues the Bears' strategy under Ryan Poles in adding athletic offensive lineman. He has rare traits for his size. <a href="https://t.co/rxxd9UQjFD">https://t.co/rxxd9UQjFD</a>

    Johnathan Wood @Johnathan_Wood1

    Darnell Wright seems like a great pick for Chicago. Slots into the biggest hole on offense and is most NFL-ready OT in the draft. That's huge for a team that needs to put a quality OL in front of Fields sooner rather than later.

    Nicholas Moreano @NicholasMoreano

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> are going to take right tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick.<br><br>This pick means that Braxton Jones stays at left tackle and Wright will anchor down the right side. <br><br>This entire offseason was about building around Justin Fields. Poles is doing that so far.

    Adam Jahns @adamjahns

    The Bears have their new starting right tackle: Darnell Wright.

    Chris Maltby @ChrisMaltbyBD

    I like the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a>' pick of Darnell Wright out of Tennessee at No. 10 overall.<br><br>Wright is a plug-and-play solution for Chicago at the OT position, and Justin Fields gets some much-needed help.<br><br>Chicago's o-line is looking very solid heading into 2023.

    79th & Halas Podcast @79thAndHalas

    While Jalen Carter was available, Poles priority this draft and offseason in general has been and is protecting Justin Fields and getting enough talent around him. Wonder if they're done trading for the night

    Fields was sacked 55 times last season. It was imperative for the Bears to improve along the offensive line this offseason, and Wright helps them do just that.

    They already addressed the wide receiver need when they landed D.J. Moore in the trade that sent the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers. That put more of an onus on the offensive line heading into the draft, and general manager Ryan Poles wasted no time bolstering the position.

    That is welcome news for Fields, who took tremendous strides from his first to second seasons but was forced to scramble out of the pocket far too often because of lackluster play in front of him.

    Shoring up that protection will allow him more time in the pocket, which should lead to more development as a passer as he further steps into the franchise quarterback role the team has long been seeking.

    The task is clear for Wright, and he could start right away.