Tyree Wilson Gets Shout Out from Patrick Mahomes; Raiders Fans Boast Maxx Crosby Duo

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are stuck in a division with two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes, ascending superstar Justin Herbert and multi-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson.

Suffice to say, getting to the quarterback is important. So the Raiders addressed a need on the edge, selecting Texas Tech pass-rusher Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick.

Suddenly, the Raiders have the young Wilson to pair with Maxx Crosby (12.5 sacks last year) and Chandler Jones (4.5 sacks last season).

And NFL Twitter was loving the pick for the Raiders. Well, except for Mahomes himself:

Wilson is a nice get for Las Vegas. He registered 14 sacks, 27.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in the past two seasons, making an impact off the edge for Texas Tech.

The NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah ranked him as the No. 4 overall player in this draft class, calling him a "tall, long edge rusher with excellent explosiveness" whose "effort is excellent" and is "still improving, but he has all of the tools to develop into a Pro Bowl edge rusher."

There are concerns about a foot injury that ended his 2022 season in November and has required two procedures to repair.

But if Wilson can stay healthy, the hope will be that his athleticism and upside can give the Raiders the type of dynamic edge-rusher they haven't quite had since Khalil Mack. Paired with Crosby and Chandler, Wilson should give the Raiders a dynamic pass rush.

In other words, Mahomes and Herbert will be keeping their heads on a swivel for years to come.