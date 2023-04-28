Anthony Richardson Pledges to Be 'Dynamic' for Colts: 'Time To Make My Own Legacy'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Anthony Richardson knows the expectations will be high after the Indianapolis Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick, and he is already embracing them.

"I'm going to be a dynamic player for the franchise," he said during an interview with NFL Network's Melissa Stark. "I'm going to work hard. I'm going to be a leader. It's time to make my own legacy."

There is no other way to describe this pick but a high-risk, high-reward one.

On one hand, Richardson has the speed and athleticism to make life extremely difficult on opposing defenses. That running ability, especially paired with Jonathan Taylor, will cause defenses to pause before attacking and potentially open up lanes for both playmakers.

He also has a strong arm and can theoretically hit receivers downfield.

However, therein lies the concern.

Accuracy was an issue during his collegiate career, and he completed just 53.8 percent of his passes during the 2022 campaign. He was an ugly 9-of-27 during a loss to Florida State in his last game, and it may take some time for him to adjust to the NFL level.

Richardson can take solace in knowing his new head coach, Shane Steichen, has a track record of developing athletic quarterbacks into NFL stars.

Steichen was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles for the past two years, and Jalen Hurts went from someone with potential accuracy questions into one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league.

Richardson may not end up being as good as Hurts, but the tools are there for him to become the future franchise quarterback for the Colts.