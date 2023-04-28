C.J. Stroud Pick Applauded by Twitter as Texans Get Franchise QB in 2023 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Houston Texans selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday.

Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young were widely expected to go in the top two in some order for much of the predraft process, but that changed in the days and weeks leading up to the event.

Young became the near-consensus choice to go No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers, which is what happened. However, Stroud dipped out of the top-two talk, with some prognosticators thinking Houston could go edge-rusher with Will Anderson Jr. or Tyree Wilson. Will Levis was also thrown into the No. 2 talk.

Ultimately, talk is all it was. The Stroud conversation went full circle, with Houston taking the Ohio State signal-caller second overall.

The Texans now have their long-term solution at quarterback after two years in limbo at the position following the end of the Deshaun Watson era.

Here's a look at how experts and analysts on Twitter reacted to the choice.

The Texans made more waves with their next pick after trading up from No. 12 to No. 3 with the Arizona Cardinals to select Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr.