    C.J. Stroud Pick Applauded by Twitter as Texans Get Franchise QB in 2023 NFL Draft

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 28, 2023

    Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

    The Houston Texans selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday.

    Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young were widely expected to go in the top two in some order for much of the predraft process, but that changed in the days and weeks leading up to the event.

    Young became the near-consensus choice to go No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers, which is what happened. However, Stroud dipped out of the top-two talk, with some prognosticators thinking Houston could go edge-rusher with Will Anderson Jr. or Tyree Wilson. Will Levis was also thrown into the No. 2 talk.

    Ultimately, talk is all it was. The Stroud conversation went full circle, with Houston taking the Ohio State signal-caller second overall.

    The Texans now have their long-term solution at quarterback after two years in limbo at the position following the end of the Deshaun Watson era.

    Here's a look at how experts and analysts on Twitter reacted to the choice.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Mystery solved—The Texans are taking Ohio State QB CJ Stroud.<br><br>He becomes the seventh Buckeye take in the Top 3 picks in the last eight drafts. And the first quarterback in that group. <a href="https://t.co/rk6k5sl1DW">pic.twitter.com/rk6k5sl1DW</a>

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    At No. 2, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> select <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OSU</a> QB CJ Stroud, as expected. They never wavered on their pick, despite plenty of speculation. It's their QB of the future.

    Jonathan Jones @jjones9

    No fall at all for CJ Stroud. Texans take him at No. 2 overall. They have their QB of the future.

    Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL

    It never made sense that the Texans would pass on a QB with this pick. Common sense prevails. C.J. Stroud it is.

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    And the Texans are smarter than we all gave them credit for OR believed Stroud wouldn't be available in a trade up from 12<br><br>No idea why the FO felt like they needed to misdirect, but they did. <br><br>And the Texans make the right pick.

    James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV

    Well played <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#texans</a>. Well played.

    Mike Kaye @mike_e_kaye

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> got themselves a really, really good quarterback. Young and Stroud will be compared for the rest of their careers.

    Demetrius Harvey @Demetrius82

    That's one new QB in the AFC South thus far. <br><br>Good for the Texans, that's the right pick. C.J. Stroud in Houston.

    Chris Simms @CSimmsQB

    Texans take C.J. Stroud #2<br>WHOOOAAAA<br>This is the way it should have gone. Off the film, he is my #1 QB in this class. <br>Perfect for OC Bobby Slowik, coming from the Shanahan system. Stroud has natural feel and an arm that can make all the throws. <br>He's Brock Purdy on steroids.

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    The Houston Texans DIDN'T OVERTHINK IT. CJ Stroud is an absolute BALLER. This game is predicated on having THAT GUY at QB who can lead you to the promised land, and CJ Stroud can do that. It's always lying season before the draft and I hate that they threw dirt on his name.

    The Texans made more waves with their next pick after trading up from No. 12 to No. 3 with the Arizona Cardinals to select Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr.