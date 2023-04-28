Winners and Losers of Lamar Jackson's $260M Contract Extension with Ravens

0 of 5

AP Photo/Nick Wass

For most of the offseason, there have been two stories that dominated the NFL: the possibility that Aaron Rodgers could be traded to the New York Jets and Lamar Jackson's contract impasse and trade request with the Baltimore Ravens.

Well, Rodgers did get traded earlier in the week. Now, Jackson's impasse is also over.

And he won't be going anywhere.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Jackson and the Ravens agreed to terms with Jackson on a five-year, $260 million pact that includes $185 million in guarantees. The deal, which is slightly larger than the extension given to Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, makes Jackson the highest-paid player in NFL history.

It rather goes without saying that becoming the highest-paid player in the history of the league makes the 2019 NFL MVP a "winner." But he's not alone in coming out of this megadeal in better shape than they were before. Conversely, there are also folks who are none too happy to see Jackson put pen to paper—and some who may well wish they had pulled out a pen before now.

As the dust settles from one whopper of a contract, here's a look at the biggest winners and losers from Jackson staying in Charm City.