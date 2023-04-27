X

    Report: Texans Owner Cal McNair 'Pretty Involved' in Debate over QB or Edge at No. 2

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Houston Texans CEO Cal McNair at NRG Stadium on November 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Houston Texans owner Cal McNair has been "pretty involved" in the team's discussions regarding what to do with the No. 2 selection in the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

    Quarterback and edge-rusher are the two positions under consideration, and Breer reported the team "has been legitimately torn this week" about which way to go.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that "literally no one" aside from Texans general manger Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans knew of Houston's plans for the second pick:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From NFL Now: No one knows what the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> will do at No. 2. <a href="https://t.co/syx4ie6HqY">pic.twitter.com/syx4ie6HqY</a>

