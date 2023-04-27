Report: Texans Owner Cal McNair 'Pretty Involved' in Debate over QB or Edge at No. 2

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans owner Cal McNair has been "pretty involved" in the team's discussions regarding what to do with the No. 2 selection in the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Quarterback and edge-rusher are the two positions under consideration, and Breer reported the team "has been legitimately torn this week" about which way to go.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that "literally no one" aside from Texans general manger Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans knew of Houston's plans for the second pick:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.