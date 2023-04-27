Panthers Rumors: Anthony Richardson Left CAR 'Very Intrigued' amid Bryce Young Buzz

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It would not be NFL draft day without one last massive rumor to potentially blow things up.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Carolina Panthers came away "very intrigued" following their predraft meeting with Anthony Richardson after he made a "strong impression" in interviews.

The Panthers are still widely expected to take Alabama's Bryce Young with the top overall pick, but if they choose to throw the draft into a state of chaos, it appears Richardson—not C.J. Stroud—may be the best bet.

Richardson has perhaps the highest ceiling of any player in this class. He'll be on the shortlist of best athletes in the NFL at any position the moment he's drafted, combining a 6'4", 244-pound frame with 4.4-second speed and one of the best arms for a prospect in recent memory.

Still just 20 years old and with only one year of starting experience at the college level, Richardson is also one of the blankest slates of any prospect. In the right hands, he could develop into a perennial Pro Bowler and one of the faces of the NFL. In the wrong hands, his NFL career could be short-lived.

The massive gap between Richardson's ceiling and his floor will likely lead to the Panthers taking Young, who in many ways is Richardson's opposite. Young's biggest concern coming out of Alabama is his size (5'10", 204 lbs), but he comes with the type of elite production and polish that would make him a can't-miss prospect if he were a more prototypical height and weight.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists Young as a -5000 favorite to be the No. 1 pick, so we can't say we're expecting a surprise. That said, it's at least something to monitor in the hours leading up to the draft.