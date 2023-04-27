NFL Trade Rumors: Cardinals Have Multiple Offers for No 3 Pick amid C.J. Stroud Buzz

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are weighing "trade offers from multiple teams" for the No. 3 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith reported C.J. Stroud has emerged as the betting favorite for the third pick. ESPN's Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. both projected the Tennessee Titans to trade up and select the Ohio State star there.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.