Dane Brugler NFL Mock Draft: Stroud to Colts, Richardson to Titans, Levis to Texans

In his final mock draft before the start of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic projected the big four quarterbacks to come off the board inside the top 12 picks.

Brugler stuck with the consensus of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers before having a more unique take than many other draft analysts on where the other top quarterbacks will land.

Rather than a team trading into the Arizona Cardinals' spot at No. 3 overall, Brugler has the Indianapolis Colts staying at No. 4 and landing the second-rated signal-caller in Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

Then, just outside the top 10, Brugler predicted that the Tennessee Titans will get their developmental quarterback prospect behind Ryan Tannehill in Florida's Anthony Richardson at No. 11, followed by the Houston Texans taking Kentucky's Will Levis at No. 12 overall with their second first-round pick.

