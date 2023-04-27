Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Texans, Cowboys Take TE in Todd McShay's NFL Mock Draft

Harry How/Getty Images

The Houston Texans strengthened their offense but didn't address the quarterback position in the first round of the final 2023 mock draft from ESPN's Todd McShay.

McShay projected the Texans to select Texas Tech edge-rusher Tyree Wilson at No. 2 and then Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the No. 12 pick.

Elsewhere in the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys found a Dalton Schultz replacement in Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave at No. 26 overall.

