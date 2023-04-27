Report: Jags' Cam Robinson Faces Multi-Game Suspension for Violating NFL's PED Policy

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson is facing a multi-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to Jaguar Report's John Shipley.

The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on Robinson last year before negotiating a three-year, $54 million contract extension.

Jacksonville originally selected Robinson with the No. 34 overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft, and he has started 75 games for the franchise over six seasons, primarily at left tackle.

The former Alabama standout started 15 games as a rookie before missing all but two games in 2018 because of injury. Since then, he has started at least 14 games in four consecutive seasons.

In addition to being a key part of the Jags' run to the AFC Championship Game as a rookie, Robinson played a big role in Jacksonville winning the AFC South and reaching the playoffs last season.

He did not play in either of the Jaguars' two playoff games, however, because of a knee injury.

Robinson was already an integral part of the Jacksonville offense as the blindside protector for up-and-coming quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but he became even more important this offseason when Jacksonville lost another of its best offensive linemen.

Starting right tackle and 2019 second-round pick Jawaan Taylor signed a free-agent deal to be the Kansas City Chiefs' left tackle, leaving the Jaguars with a significant hole on their O-line.

As of now, 2021 second-round pick Walker Little is penciled in to start at right tackle in Taylor's place, although it is possible he could shift to left tackle during Robinson's potential suspension.

Due to the fact that they are the only team in the AFC South with a long-term answer at quarterback, the Jaguars entered the offseason in a far more advantageous position than their divisional rivals.

That may still be the case, but if the Jags are unable to find a suitable short-term replacement for Robinson, they could be in for a rocky start to the 2023 campaign.