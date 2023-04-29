Cameron Mitchell NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' CB

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: 191

HAND: 9 3/4"

ARM: 31 3/8"

WINGSPAN: 76 ⅛"

40-YARD DASH: 4.47

3-CONE: 6.89

SHUTTLE: 4.06

VERTICAL: 35

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

— Runs well with good twitch and speed to run with most receivers.

— Quick feet when transitioning. Shows a good burst when driving out of breaks.

— Very good when breaking up passes. Does a good job of getting his hands in with a good display of timing. Stays calm with the ball in the air.

NEGATIVES

— Can have sloppy footwork in breaks, having wasted steps.

— Inconsistent tackling. Doesn't always wrap up and can allow the ball carrier to leak for extra yards.

2022 STATISTICS

—11 Games, 52 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 INT, 10 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR

NOTES

DOB: 9/8/2001

23 Starts

2022 Big Ten Honorable Mention

2021 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (Coaches)

OVERALL

Cameron Mitchell is a thick-body cornerback with a good muscular tone. He is a mainstay over the last couple of years at Northwestern, playing in multiple games, going back to his freshman year in 2019. He has been a productive player over his career, which led to a combine invitation this past year.

As a Big Ten cornerback, Mitchell has faced a multitude of receivers and did a good job of holding his own. Over time he has shown the speed necessary to run with most receivers that he matched up against. He has shown the ability to play from press and off coverage. In press he does a good job of moving his feet to mirror and staying square, while using his hands to reroute and control receivers as they work downfield. He does a good job of sinking his hips when breaking and showing the athleticism to quickly stop and start. When playing the ball, he does a great job of being opportunistic and capitalizing on errant throws. When he can't play the ball, he shows the timing and confidence needed to rake through the hands to dislodge catches. There are times when his poor eye discipline catches up to him and he allows big receptions on broken plays.

As a run defender, Mitchell has shown to be more than a willing tackler. He quickly diagnoses the run and comes up to support his position. He uses his hands well to take on blocks and uses his quickness to dip and rip past blockers as well. When tackling he has shown some inconsistency due to his lack of wrapping up. Mitchell often chooses to throw his shoulder at ball carriers while also relying on last-second arm tackles. Both have led to extra yards being leaked out by ball carriers.

Ultimately, Cam Mitchell has shown to be a good cover defender in both man and zone coverages. His ability to play the ball in the air gives him a very good upside. He will need to sure up his tackling at the next level; while also working on his technique. Mitchell is a high-level developmental prospect who can add good depth to a room.

GRADE: 6.1 (High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 178

POSITION RANK: CB25

PRO COMPARISON: Corey Ballentine

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings