Kei'Trel Clark NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' CB

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'10"

WEIGHT: 181 lbs

HAND: 8 1/4''

ARM: 29 5/8''

WINGSPAN: 72 3/8"

40-YARD DASH: 4.42

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: 4.21

VERTICAL: 34.5''

BROAD: 10'2"

POSITIVES

— Very good change of direction and closing ability in coverage or in run game.

— Very good deep speed.

— Reactionary athleticism is above average with great ability to stop and go.

NEGATIVES

— Undersized player who can get handled in run game while also allowing bigger receivers to use their size against him.

— Gets caught flat-footed in coverage at times.

— Inconsistent as a tackler. Can be reduced to arm tackles and getting overpowered by bigger receivers blocking him.

2022 STATISTICS

— 12 G, 51 TOT (35 SOLO), 4 TFL, 1 INT, 1 SK, 4 PD, 1 FR, 2 TD

NOTES

— DOB: 3/19/01

— 35 games started

— Tore ACL in 2021

OVERALL

Kei'Trel Clark is an undersized cornerback who relies on his high-level athleticism to win battles in coverage. He has good deep speed that will translate to the NFL.

Clark is a wiry player with short-area quickness and agility that separates him from the other corners in this draft. Where he struggles is the physicality of the game and in matchups with large-bodied possession receivers.

In the pass game, Clark lacks strength and length in coverage, which results in minimal turnover opportunities. He struggles to slow down larger receivers at the line in press and will lose body positioning at the boundary or in the red zone. He tends to give up too much space in coverage and lacks the length to make up for that and make a play on the ball.

Clark relies on his active feet and closing speed in coverage against larger receivers. He has the ability to start and stop on a dime and can turn and run with good speed.

In the run game, Clark uses his quickness to close on the ball and get around blockers. He lacks the strength to beat larger receiver blockers and consistently is driven back.

Clark is an average tackler, relying on weak arm tackles in the open field that are easily broken. He puts himself in good run-game positioning using his quickness, but he finished the 2022 season with missed opportunities for tackles for loss due to his inability to wrap up or hit with power.

Clark would fit best at nickel in the NFL, covering the slot and locking down speedy receivers. He will struggle to cover larger-body possession or boundary receivers and tight ends. As the third corner on a team, Clark can match up against most teams' slot and deep-ball receivers.

GRADE: 5.9 (Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7)

OVERALL RANK: 192

POSITION RANK: CB27

PRO COMPARISON: Avonte Maddox

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings