Jartavius Martin NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Washington Commanders' S

HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: 194

HAND: 9 ⅝"

ARM: 31 ⅛"

WINGSPAN: 77 ⅜"

40-YARD DASH: 4.46

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 44"

BROAD: 11"1"

POSITIVES

— Versatile player with position flexibility. Fluid athlete with good cover skills.

— Explosive athlete who tested very well at the combine; posting a 4.46 (40), 44 inch (Vertical), and 11'1" (Broad Jump)

— Physical player who likes to get his hands on receivers in coverage and will deliver a boom when tackling.

NEGATIVES

— Gambler who jumps routes and looks to make the big play. Can occasionally put himself in bad situations.

—Can have poor eye discipline in coverage. Stares at quarterback and leaves his assignment.

2022 STATISTICS

—13 Games, 64 Tackles, 3 TFL, 1 Sack, 3 INT, 14 PBU, 2 FF

NOTES

DOB: 4/17/2000

40 Starts

2022 All-Big Ten Second Team (Media)

Senior Bowl Invite

OVERALL

Jartavius Martin is a versatile defensive back with the ability to play in multiple spots in the defensive backfield. He came to Illinois as a cornerback, where he played in 22 games within the first two seasons. He is a smooth athlete with fluid hips, and he was used as a cover defender over the slot.

As a cover defender, he showed the IQ and route understanding to play the slot. He does a good job of using his hands when playing in catch technique and to reroute and control receivers as they make their way down the field. When breaking, he does a very good job of sinking his hips to stay in the receiver's hip pocket, as well as showing quick feet and a good burst to drive on throws. He has shown to have a lack of functional strength and balance when in catch technique. There have been many times when he has been thrown off balance at the top of routes. As he works down the field, he has shown to have very good ball skills and timing to break up passes. There are times when he can get too greedy and take unnecessary risks, staring at the quarterback for too long and losing track of the receivers.

When playing the run, he does a great job of being physical and running to the ball. When approaching the ball, he does a very good job of closing the gap with speed and leverage. A good open-field tackler, he does a very good job of making sure the ball carrier gets on the ground. When he is in tighter space, he looks to deliver big-time hits, dropping his shoulder and running through ball carriers. There are multiple times when he doesn't wrap up and ball carriers get extra yards.

Martin has tremendous upside as a defensive back at the next level. He fits the mold of the new-age safety who has versatility and can cover. He will need to continue to work on his man technique but has the skills to be a potential starter in the NFL.

GRADE: 7.2 (High-Level Backup/ Potential Starter) 3rd Round

OVERALL RANK: 75

POSITION RANK: S3

PRO COMPARISON: Will Harris

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings