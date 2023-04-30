Bumper Pool NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' UDFA LB

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2 1/8"

WEIGHT: 235

HAND: 9 3/4"

ARM: 31 3/4"

WINGSPAN: 76 1/4"

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

– Solid athlete with solid movement skills to help defend against outside runs and in coverage.

– Knows when to pick his spots to shoot an open gap versus the run and get unblocked tackles for a short gain.

– Takes on blocks with his hands which, combined with his lateral movement skills, allows him to escape against outside runs.

– Good at reading the running back's path versus zone runs to put himself in a position to make plays.

– Hustle player.

NEGATIVES

– Instincts in coverage are a work in progress. Late to read pass versus play action, struggles to locate threats in zone and will lose his man when playing man coverage, ending up covering grass far too often.

– Lacks strength to hold his ground against inside runs when blocked by offensive linemen. Occasionally ends up on the ground.

– Tries to work around blocks and will take himself out of his gap.

– Dives and leaves his feet when making open-field tackles, leading to misses.

2022 STATS

– 11 G, 92 TOT (37 SOLO), 4.5 TFL, 2 SK, 3 PD

NOTES

– Born September 28, 1999

– A 4-star recruit in the 2018 class, No. 339 overall, No. 18 ILB, per 247Sports' composite rankings

– Injuries: 2019 (clavicle strain, missed part of 1 game), 2020 (shoulder, missed 1 game), 2022 (hip surgery, missed 2 games and all predraft events)

– 37 career starts

– 2021 Honors: Third-Team All-American (Phil Steele), First-Team All-SEC (Phil Steele), Second-Team All-SEC (AP, Coaches), Third-Team All-SEC (PFF), SEC Academic Honor Roll

– 2020 Honors: Second-Team All-SEC (Coaches), SEC Academic Honor Roll

– 2019 Honors: SEC Academic Honor Roll

OVERALL

Bumper Pool is a very experienced linebacker. He took advantage of the extra year of eligibility from the COVID-19 pandemic and was a contributor all five years at Arkansas.

Pool is best as a run defender with his instincts and ability to make plays against outside runs. However, he needs to get stronger to hold up at the point of attack when he has to take on blocks.

In coverage, Pool can be a bit of a liability. He'll inexplicably leave his assignment when playing man coverage, and he struggles to locate threats coming into his area while playing zone. He has decent athletic traits to be at least serviceable in coverage, but he needs more work on the mental side of things than you'd hope for from someone with his amount of experience.

The Razorback also suffered a late-season hip injury that required surgery and kept him from proving himself in predraft events like the all-star games and the NFL combine. That'll impact his draft stock, as he's likely going to be an undrafted free agent and will need to contribute on special teams to land on a 53-man roster.

GRADE: 5.4 (Backup or UDFA with Roster Potential/UDFA)

OVERALL RANK: 264

POSITION RANK: LB19

PRO COMPARISON: Will Compton

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder