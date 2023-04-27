Linus Ullmark Eviscerated By Twitter for Soft OT Winner as Bruins Lose to Panthers

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Florida Panthers live to see another day.

The Panthers defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime in Game 5 of their first-round series at TD Garden to force a Game 6.

After a back-and-forth game, Matthew Tkachuk played hero for the Panthers, scoring the game-winning overtime goal off a brutal turnover from Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, who appeared to have some sort of miscommunication with defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

With an opportunity to clinch an early berth in the second round, this is a loss that will certainly sting for the Black and Gold, which outshot the Panthers 47-25 and dominated the Cats for much of the night.

After the loss, Bruins fans on Twitter ripped Ullmark for his lapse in judgment on what was the final play of the game:

Ullmark has been one of Boston's best players this season and will likely be a candidate for the Vezina Trophy as the league's best goaltender. However, Wednesday's game was his worst of the playoffs, and he needs to be better if the Bruins are going to reach the second round.

Ullmark will likely start Game 6 for Boston on Friday at FLA Live Arena, with Jeremy Swayman remaining as backup.