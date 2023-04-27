X

    Linus Ullmark Eviscerated By Twitter for Soft OT Winner as Bruins Lose to Panthers

    Erin WalshApril 27, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 26: Linus Ullmark #35 of the Boston Bruins reacts against the Florida Panthers during the second period in Game Five of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 26, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    The Florida Panthers live to see another day.

    The Panthers defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime in Game 5 of their first-round series at TD Garden to force a Game 6.

    After a back-and-forth game, Matthew Tkachuk played hero for the Panthers, scoring the game-winning overtime goal off a brutal turnover from Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, who appeared to have some sort of miscommunication with defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

    Sportsnet @Sportsnet

    WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!? 🤫<br><br>Matthew Tkachuk keeps the <a href="https://twitter.com/FlaPanthers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FlaPanthers</a> season alive thanks to his <a href="https://twitter.com/SUBWAYCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SUBWAYCanada</a> OT winner! <a href="https://t.co/3eR30WDLqV">pic.twitter.com/3eR30WDLqV</a>

    With an opportunity to clinch an early berth in the second round, this is a loss that will certainly sting for the Black and Gold, which outshot the Panthers 47-25 and dominated the Cats for much of the night.

    After the loss, Bruins fans on Twitter ripped Ullmark for his lapse in judgment on what was the final play of the game:

    DJ Bean @DJ_Bean

    LINUS ULLMARK <a href="https://t.co/PzYvkrHCNB">pic.twitter.com/PzYvkrHCNB</a>

    Tyler @TyAragao

    Me watching Linus Ullmark turn that puck over in OT <a href="https://t.co/QmiIDML746">pic.twitter.com/QmiIDML746</a>

    Ian McLaren @iancmclaren

    Ullmark with an all time brain fart there. I can smell it from Ontario.

    p - lex @nhllex

    Ullmark why would you do this to us. <a href="https://t.co/yU9KoqsPeb">pic.twitter.com/yU9KoqsPeb</a>

    Colin Bhowmik 🇨🇦 @ColinBhowmik

    Bruins dominated. Ullmark had a little brain fart. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLPlayoffs</a>

    Jeffrey Robinson @J_Robinson18

    Worst game of the series for Ullmark by far

    Connor Guartafierro @Connorcurry33

    Watching Ullmark sell the game: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bruins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bruins</a> <a href="https://t.co/xPrFbGByXl">pic.twitter.com/xPrFbGByXl</a>

    Chris Mancuso @SeltzerKing_

    Ullmark gives the game away and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FLAPanthers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FLAPanthers</a> live to fight another day <br><br>That was ugly

    Michael Sullivan @_MikeSullivan

    I don't have words…I do but they'll get me in trouble…Ullmark…wtf was tonight man, goodnight Twitter

    Mark @MarkPiselli13

    Ullmark was the weak link tonight. B's thoroughly dominated that game, he needed to be a lot better

    Ullmark has been one of Boston's best players this season and will likely be a candidate for the Vezina Trophy as the league's best goaltender. However, Wednesday's game was his worst of the playoffs, and he needs to be better if the Bruins are going to reach the second round.

    Ullmark will likely start Game 6 for Boston on Friday at FLA Live Arena, with Jeremy Swayman remaining as backup.