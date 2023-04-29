Ji'Ayir Brown NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' S

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: 203

HAND: 10 1/8"

ARM: 31 1/4"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.65

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 32 1/2"

BROAD: 9'11"

POSITIVES

— Versatile player who can fill multiple spots.

— Does a great job reading the quarterback and diagnosing plays.

— Very strong run defender who's most comfortable in the box.

NEGATIVES

— Tends to struggle with open-field tackling in one-on-one situations.

— Can take himself out of position due to being too aggressive at the ball.

— Lacks top-end speed.

2022 STATISTICS

— 13 G, 74 TOT, 2 FF, 4 INT, 3 PD, 4.5 SK

NOTES

— DOB: 01/25/2000

— 25 Starts

OVERALL

Ji'Ayir Brown was utilized in a myriad of ways at Penn State. That versatility should be a boost to his draft stock.

A two-year starter in Happy Valley, Brown recorded four interceptions and 4.5 sacks in 2022, which highlighted his ability to contribute in different ways on defense. As versatile, chess-piece style defenders become more prevalent within the NFL, players like Brown will have no issue finding a place in the pros.

Brown is an instinctive player who excels in zone coverage and does a great job of reading the quarterback in the passing game. He hauled in 10 interceptions over the past two seasons. However, he's overaggressive when attacking the ball at times, which causes him to fall out of position. Without the makeup speed to recover, that tendency could result in him being manipulated in coverage in the NFL.

Brown's strong instincts translate to the run game, where his high motor shines through. He possesses some real short-yardage burst coming downhill as a willing and capable tackler, perhaps best showcased on the blitz (4.5 sacks in 2022). Although his athletic shortcomings and lack of body control can be apparent against ball-carriers at the second level, Brown is a strong run defender overall.

While Brown cannot fully capitalize on his instincts due to his lack of overall speed and athleticism, he has experience at a multitude of spots and will provide valuable depth to an NFL team. His overall upside as a player may be capped by his lack of a true position and athletic profile, but his understanding of the game and ability to fill multiple spots should please most coordinators. Overall, Brown is a valuable depth piece who will be able to contribute in multiple ways.

GRADE: 6.9 (Potential Role Player/Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 94

POSITION RANK: S6

PRO COMPARISON: Brandon Jones

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings