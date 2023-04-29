Anthony Bradford NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' IOL

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 332

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 33 1/2"

WINGSPAN: 80 3/8"

40-YARD DASH: 5.08

3-CONE: 7.84

SHUTTLE: 4.8

VERTICAL: 30"

BROAD: 8'10"

POSITIVES

— Thick, compact build with a rugged, aggressive demeanor

— Jarring power at the point of attack with the force production and leg drive to vacate space on double-teams and down blocks

— Dents, caves in and delivers body blows on adjacent rushers when uncovered in pass-protection

— When he lines up targets on the move (climbs, pulls), they get displaced

— Provides a firm, sturdy presence in pass-protection against the bull-rush and pick attempts

NEGATIVES

— Persistently drifts and opens his hips prematurely against wide alignments, leaving him vulnerable to losing quickly across his face

— Tardy with his strikes in pass-protection without the reactionary quickness to recover once edged

— Overly reliant on initiating contact with shoulders and forearms in the run game, causing him to play short and leave his chest exposed

— Late to process complex games and late loopers

2022 STATISTICS

— 12 starts: 11 at RG and one at LT

NOTES

— Former 4-star offensive guard recruit from Muskegon High School in Michigan

— Lettered in basketball and track (shot put, discus)

— 17 career starts split between right guard (12) and left tackle (five)

— Missed the final five games of the 2021 season and 2022 spring practices because of an injury

— Turned 22 years old on April 28

OVERALL

Anthony Bradford was a two-year starter within LSU's balanced offensive approach and zone-based run scheme. Bradford finished his career with 17 total starts primarily at right guard, including 12 starts in 2022 (11 at RG, one at LT). Bradford has a thick, compact build with solid length and athletic ability.

In the run game, Bradford brings outstanding girth and power to deliver knock-backs and immediate displacement at the point of attack on double-teams and down blocks. He provides major thump on chips/feeds and can reset the line of scrimmage in the post. Bradford is a snowplow on the move when he lines up his targets on pulls and climbs, bringing a vicious demeanor to finish with authority. Bradford's biggest hangup is initiating contact with his shoulders, forearms and playing short at the point, leaving his chest exposed on base blocks against wider alignments when defenders have the space to utilize their length.

In pass protection, Bradford is a tank in the linear plane, resulting in a stout anchor and bone-crushing body blows when uncovered on adjacent rushers. He can eat the bull-rush but will drift and open his hips early against wide alignments, which results in an overset and clean losses across his face that NFL rushers will be able to exploit. Bradford is also tardy with his strikes in pass-protection without the reactionary quickness to recover once edged. He can handle basic line games and twists with strong pass-offs and has the power base to absorb pick attempts, but he is often late processing more complex, three-man games and late-loopers.

Overall, Bradford is a young, inexperienced bulldozer in the run game who can anchor on command and brings a rugged, fierce demeanor to deliver body blows as a finisher, making him a high-end developmental prospect inside a downhill, play-action based scheme. He will need to clean up his technique and processing skills to avoid clean, decisive losses when matched up one-on-one and to more efficiently sort late-developing actions before entering a starting lineup.

GRADE: 6.6 (Potential Role Player/Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 124

POSITION RANK: IOL11

PRO COMPARISON: Phil Haynes

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn