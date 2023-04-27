Zay Flowers to Titans, Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Bucs in Jeremiah's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Four wide receivers went off the Round 1 board in NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's fourth and final mock draft, which was released Wednesday.

Boston College wideout Zay Flowers was the first one taken after the Tennessee Titans selected him 11th overall. If the Titans take a Round 1 wideout, it will mark the second straight year of them doing so after selecting Arkansas' Treylon Burks at No. 18 in 2022.

"Seeing Flowers go this early would be a little bit of a surprise, but Tennessee's offense is desperate for some speed and playmaking ability. Flowers fits that description," Jeremiah wrote about his pick.

Flowers enjoyed a tremendous final season at Boston College, amassing 78 receptions, 1.077 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the next one off the board at No. 19 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, creating a tremendous trio of wide receivers with himself, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Smith-Njigba nearly missed all of last year with a hamstring injury, but his talent and potential are too much for teams to pass up before Round 1 ends. He had 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine scores during the 2021 season, including a remarkable 15/347/3 stat line in the Rose Bowl.

USC's Jordan Addison was the third wide receiver selected, as the Minnesota Vikings took him 23rd overall. Minnesota needs another wideout on the roster after parting ways with Adam Thielen, and Addison can come in right away and slot in alongside Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn.

The final wideout in Round 1 was TCU's Quentin Johnston at No. 27, a breakout star for the national champion runner-up Horned Frogs. He went to the Buffalo Bills, who would add Johnston to an already potent pass game featuring quarterback Josh Allen and wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

The first round of the NFL draft will kick off on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET from Kansas City.