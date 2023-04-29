Andrei Iosivas NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' WR

G Fiume/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 205

HAND: 8¾"

ARM: 32"

WINGSPAN: N/A

40-YARD DASH: 4.43

3-CONE: 6.85

SHUTTLE: 4.12

VERTICAL: 39"

BROAD: 10'8"

POSITIVES

— Great acceleration and speed.

— Good stop/start ability. Flashes snappiness as a route-runner.

— Overall smooth mover. Doesn't lumber or look clunky.

— Quality ball-tracking and hands in the open field. Won't be an issue at next level.

NEGATIVES

— Poor play strength. Has issues fighting through contact during the route.

— Poor ability to play the ball in the air. Not a vertical or contested-catch winner.

— Below-average YAC despite high-end speed. Lacks explosiveness and balance.

— Out-of-control route-runner. Regularly loses his footing and plays with poor tempo.

2023 STATISTICS

— 10 G, 66 REC, 943 YDS (14.3), 7 TD

NOTES

— DOB: October 15, 1999

— Unrated recruit in 2018

— Started for two seasons

— 2021 second-team All-Ivy League, 2022 first-team All-Ivy League

— 2022 All-American in the heptathlon at Princeton

OVERALL

Andrei Iosivas is an intriguing size/speed project who will need to improve his technique and physicality to make the leap from Ivy League to NFL.

Speed is the name of the game for Iosivas. A heptathlete at Princeton, Iosivas shows off that speed on the football field. When given a cushion, he screams off the line and picks up steam in a hurry, reaching a top velocity that can make any defensive back antsy.

Iosivas also has nasty stop/start ability, which allows him to have some great reps on sharp route breaks. The consistency is not there yet because of his approach and footwork, but the reps where Iosivas does come to an instant halt and explode out are impressive.

He is also a comfortable catcher on the move in space. He doesn't strain to find the ball or double-clutch, allowing him to fluidly transition into YAC mode.

On the other hand, Iosivas may face a difficult transition to NFL physicality. He struggled to fight through contact as a route-runner at Princeton. It wasn't very hard for cornerbacks to get in his face and disrupt him. He also showed little ability to go up for the ball in traffic despite his size. NFL cornerbacks are only going to be bigger and stronger, so Iosivas needs to make a major leap to address that.

Additionally, Iosivas will need to take to pro coaching as it pertains to route running. All the physical tools are there, but he's inconsistent. The Ivy League product needs to more cleanly get in and out of his breaks, which would help open his route tree beyond simple vertical routes. Luckily that can be fixed with time.

Iosivas is a nice Day 3 dice roll on a burner thanks to his solid size, game-changing speed and passable ball skills. Whoever drafts him needs to understand that adjusting to the physicality of the game and ironing out his routes to an NFL standard may take a season or two.

GRADE: 5.8 (Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7)

OVERALL RANK: 213

POSITION RANK: WR30

PRO COMPARISON: Tyrie Cleveland

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen