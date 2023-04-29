Desjuan Johnson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' DL

Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2⅛"

WEIGHT: 285

HAND: 9¾"

ARM: 31¾"

WINGSPAN: 78⅜"

40-YARD DASH: 5.02

3-CONE: 8.03

SHUTTLE: 4.5

VERTICAL: 29"

BROAD: 9'0"

POSITIVES

– Lightning quick off the ball, quick to react to the snap and has elite acceleration off the line of scrimmage.

– Takes on blocks with good leverage and keeps his feet moving through contact, which, combined with his get-off, can allow him to get penetration or reset the line of scrimmage.

– Attacks the man he's lined up across from and can disrupt the offensive lineman's path to the second level against combo blocks.

– Hustle player with a good pass-rush motor.

– Versatile. He played up and down the defensive line for Toledo, lining up as wide as a 5-technique and as far inside as a nose tackle.

NEGATIVES

– Undersized with poor arm length for an NFL defensive tackle.

– Takes on blocks with his shoulders and head instead of his hands, making getting extension and getting off blocks from offensive linemen difficult.

– Offensive linemen who can either match his leverage or absorb contact will be able to push him out of his gap. Struggles to fight back against pressure from down blocks or if slanting puts him in a bad position.

– Use of hands as a pass-rusher is almost nonexistent.

– Doesn't have a pass-rush move he'll be able to win with.

2022 STATS

– 14 G, 65 total tackles (26 solo), 16.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 INT

NOTES

– A 3-star recruit in the 2018 class, No. 1,579 overall, No. 78 SDE, per 247Sports' composite rankings

– 31 career starts

– No major injuries

– 2022 Honors: First-Team All-MAC

– 2021 Honors: Second-Team All-MAC

– 2020 Honors: Second-Team All-MAC

– Father, Dion, played football at Kansas

OVERALL

Desjuan Johnson is an extremely quick defensive tackle, as the first thing that stands out on his tape is his get-off. That can allow him to get penetration and be a disruptor because he'll catch unsuspecting offensive linemen off guard. His quickness and efficient footwork when slanting can be a problem for offenses, too. However, his game is narrow beyond that.

Johnson has a few physical limitations that will be bigger issues at the next level. Most notably, his arms are very short for the position, and that's going to cause him issues when trying to get off blocks as his extension against offensive linemen will be limited.

Also, he's a little light and could afford to get stronger, as he'll get pushed around by linemen who can survive his initial surge at the point of attack.

As a pass-rusher, the Toledo product leaves a lot to be desired. He doesn't use his hands much and lacks a go-to move, as the majority of his production stems from effort/his pass-rush motor. The latter is great to have but won't cut it in the NFL.

Overall, Johnson's position versatility and rare get-off will make him an intriguing developmental prospect for teams. He has experience playing up and down the defensive line in college, which could make him a solid rotational piece down the line.

GRADE: 6.0 (High-level developmental prospect/Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 190

POSITION RANK: DL22

PRO COMPARISON: Short-armed Osa Odighizuwa

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder