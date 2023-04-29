Ochaun Mathis NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' Edge

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 250

HAND: 10 3/4"

ARM: 35 1/4"

WINGSPAN: 84 3/4"

40-YARD DASH: 4.74

3-CONE: 7.19

SHUTTLE: 4.38

VERTICAL: 33.5"

BROAD: 9'10"

POSITIVES

– Good length and has room for growth on his frame.

– Has enough speed off the ball to beat offensive tackles with slow feet around the edge.

– Decent dip-rip and cross-chop moves as a pass-rusher.

– Good bend at the top of the rush with flexible ankles to help turn tight corners.

– Quick to sniff out screens.

– Solid block recognition to put himself in a position to take on blocks and stay in his gap. Doesn't get too far up the field and squeezes when unblocked against the run.

– Takes on blocks with a wide base and good leverage.

– Decent strength and long arms to get extension versus offensive tackles. Uses the cross-chop move well to get off blocks.

NEGATIVES

– More measured and not very physical at the point of attack. Aggressive offensive linemen will take the fight to him and push him around a bit.

– Stops his feet on contact, leading to getting scooped or pushed out of his gap by double-teams.

– Struggles to fight back against pressure from down blocks.

– Not a quick-twitched pass-rusher, and isn't sudden enough to effectively turn speed to power.

– Off with timing of his hands when working pass-rush moves. Often late or telegraphs his chops, allowing offensive linemen to knock his hands down.

– Lacks a plan when rushing. Doesn't throw many counter-moves if his initial move doesn't work.

2022 STATS

– 12 G, 48 TOT (24 SOLO), 5 TFL, 3.5 SK, 2 PD

NOTES

– Born January 8, 1999

– TCU transfer

– A 3-star recruit in the 2018 class, No. 746 overall, No. 44 WDE per 247Sports' composite rankings

– No major injuries

– 36 career starts

– 2021 Honors: Second-team All-Big 12

– 2020 Honors: Second-team All-Big 12, Honorable Mention Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year

OVERALL

After being a three-year starter at TCU, Ochaun Mathis transferred to Nebraska and took on more of a rotational role there. His production did increase from the previous year, but his best season was by far the 2020 campaign, when he was in the running for Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Overall, Mathis is a solid all-around player who could be a starter in the right situation. He'd be best as a 5-technique defensive end for a team that uses a lot of even fronts. He's a player you can win with, but he isn't going to be a game-changer in the front seven, making him a good option in the mid-Day 3 range.

GRADE: 6.1 (High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 180

POSITION RANK: EDGE20

PRO COMPARISON: Carl Granderson

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder