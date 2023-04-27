NFL Draft 2023 Results: Tracking the Full List of Picks and Selections

On the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII to conclude the 2022 NFL season, Kansas City, Missouri, is hosting the NFL draft for the first time.

The draft will take place at Union Station, which will feature the Carolina Panthers making the first overall pick after trading into that spot in a deal with the Chicago Bears.

The first round will begin Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the second and third rounds Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 Saturday at noon ET.

The 2023 NFL draft is airing on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Bleacher Report's draft coverage will start in-app at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Bleacher Report's live trade tracker will be updated with deals throughout the draft, and B/R's live draft grades for all 32 teams will be available as well.