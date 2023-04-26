Trae Young on Hawks Rescheduling Janet Jackson Show: 'sorry not sorry to this LEGEND'

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

While most of Atlanta was celebrating Trae Young's game-winning three-pointer in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, the scheduling manager for State Farm Arena may not have been among them.

Game 6 of the series will be played in Atlanta on Thursday, but there was also a Janet Jackson concert at the arena on the same night.

Young tweeted about the double-booking, noting he was "sorry not sorry to this LEGEND" and hoped she could be at the game.

Per the Associated Press, Live Nation announced Jackson's concert will be moved to Friday night.

There was a point midway through the fourth quarter when it didn't seem like this was going to be an issue. The Celtics had a 98.4 percent win probability after taking a 109-96 lead on Jaylen Brown's three-pointer with 6:10 left to play.

The Hawks went on a 23-8 run from that point on to steal the victory. It was capped off by Young's 30-foot three with 1.8 seconds remaining to put Atlanta up 119-117.

Young scored the final 14 points for the Hawks to keep their season alive. He finished the game with 38 points and 13 assists in 44 minutes.

Jackson's original tour lineup only included one show in Atlanta on April 27. She added a second show for April 26 due to fan demand.

Fortunately, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer scheduled an off-day on Friday so she was able to adjust the date easily before heading to Memphis on Saturday.

There's no word yet if Jackson will be in attendance for Game 6, but at least Young was nice enough to extend her an offer after he caused all this trouble by leading a comeback win in a playoff game.