    Robert Beal Jr. NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' EDGE

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IApril 29, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) rushes on defense during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl semifinal game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    HEIGHT: 6'4"

    WEIGHT: 247

    HAND: 10⅛"

    ARM: 34⅝"

    WINGSPAN: 83½"

    40-YARD DASH: 4.48

    3-CONE: 7.26

    SHUTTLE: 4.42

    VERTICAL: 30"

    BROAD: 10'3"

    POSITIVES

    – Good get-off, accelerates off the ball well and recorded a 1.56-second 10-yard split time at the combine, per RAS.

    – Has some quick-twitch to him as a pass-rusher, which could help him develop stick moves if he gets his use of hands down.

    – Decent bend at the top of the rush to turn tight corners.

    – Stays under control and squeezes when unblocked versus the run.

    – When he does get his hands on the offensive lineman's chest, he has the long arms and solid upper-body strength to get extension.

    – Hustle player who can factor into gang tackles down the field with his speed and angles.

    NEGATIVES

    – Lacks size and power to be effective with a bull rush.

    – Needs to learn how to use his hands when working finesse moves; he has the athletic ability but struggles to "beat the hands, beat the man" to get clean wins.

    – As a run defender, he takes on blocks with poor knee bend and wide hand placement; he has a weak base, causing him to lose ground against one-on-one blocks from offensive tackles.

    – Also gets washed inside when slanting or taking on down blocks.

    – Not gap-disciplined; he has a habit of leaving his assignment to gamble and trying to make the play without the skills to consistently disengage from blocks.

    2022 STATS

    – 15 G, 25 total tackles (16 solo), 2.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 FF

    NOTES

    – A 4-star recruit in the 2017 class, No. 107 overall, No. 8 WDE, per 247Sports' composite rankings

    – Injuries: 2022 (Undisclosed, missed spring game), 2023 (Foot, missed Shrine Bowl practices week and the game)

    – 10 career starts

    OVERALL

    At Georgia, Robert Beal Jr. was primarily used as a pass-rush specialist. He was a sixth-year senior who didn't become a regular starter until Nolan Smith suffered a season-ending injury just past the halfway point of this past season.

    Beal Jr. is a good athlete, which gives him upside as a pass-rusher, especially if he can get his use of hands down, but he'll enter the NFL without a go-to move that he can win with. Obviously, that will make it difficult to carve out a role as a third-down rusher.

    Combine that with his age, and it's hard to see a team spending more than a late-Day 3 pick on him. The Bulldog does have some experience playing special teams, which could help his case.

    GRADE: 5.6 (Backup/Draftable, Rounds 6-7)

    OVERALL RANK: 239

    POSITION RANK: EDGE27

    PRO COMPARISON: Gerri Green

    Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder