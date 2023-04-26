2023 NFL Draft Rumors: Eagles, Titans, Lions Linked to Possible Trades Back

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While most of the attention is on the Arizona Cardinals as a potential trade-back candidate in the 2023 NFL draft, a few other teams picking closer to the middle of the first round could also be looking to move down.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 10), Tennessee Titans (No. 11) and Detroit Lions (No. 18) could have at least some interest in trading down to accrue more picks later in the draft.

We've already seen one blockbuster trade at the top of the draft involving the No. 1 pick when the Carolina Panthers moved up in a deal with the Chicago Bears on March 10.

The Cardinals at No. 3 seem likely to move down given how little talent they currently have on the roster. Teams that need a quarterback could be an ideal trade partner, especially with growing speculation that the Houston Texans might pass on a signal-caller at No. 2.

The Titans trading down would be interesting because there's been talk that they could try to move up for a quarterback.

As things currently stand, the Titans have only six picks in this year's draft. They desperately need help on the offensive line, but they could also stand to add players at wide receiver and in the secondary.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman certainly isn't afraid to trade during the draft. His team has only six picks this year, but that includes two in the first round (No. 10 and 30 overall) and four in the top 100.

Despite losing some key contributors from the last year's team that went to the Super Bowl, the Eagles are still loaded with talent and don't have to force any picks if they don't like the value of the options available.

The Lions' first pick is at No. 6 overall, so their second selection in the first round is a luxury. They're well stocked with nine total picks, including two in each of the first rounds and five in the top 100.

Detroit is on the rise after going 9-8 last season. General manager Brad Holmes could go in any number of directions because of the amount of young talent on rookie contracts already on this roster.