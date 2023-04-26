Anthony Richardson Rumors: Seahawks 'at Least Thinking' About Drafting QB at No. 5

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly considering using the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson if he is available.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, representatives from other NFL teams believe the Seahawks are "at least thinking about" taking Richardson, as are "several" other teams picking inside the top seven.

Richardson is one of four quarterbacks considered a lock to go in the first round along with Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis.

