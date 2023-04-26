Chargers' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers can cast a wide net for potential prospects to choose at No. 21 in the 2023 NFL draft.

Los Angeles could use extra help at wide receiver, tight end and in its pass rush. It could also go after Austin Ekeler's potential successor at running back.

The Chargers' first-round approach will most likely be dictated by the needs of teams directly ahead of them in the first round.

There is a chance that the AFC West side could have its pick of premier wide receivers, or it could have the top tight end or running back fall to it.

It may be hard for the Chargers to find the ideal pass-rusher to back up Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack in its first-round spot, so it may wait until the second and third rounds to find the best fits at that spot on the field.