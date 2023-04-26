Chargers' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

Chargers' Top 2023 NFL Draft TargetsApril 26, 2023
The Los Angeles Chargers can cast a wide net for potential prospects to choose at No. 21 in the 2023 NFL draft.
Los Angeles could use extra help at wide receiver, tight end and in its pass rush. It could also go after Austin Ekeler's potential successor at running back.
The Chargers' first-round approach will most likely be dictated by the needs of teams directly ahead of them in the first round.
There is a chance that the AFC West side could have its pick of premier wide receivers, or it could have the top tight end or running back fall to it.
It may be hard for the Chargers to find the ideal pass-rusher to back up Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack in its first-round spot, so it may wait until the second and third rounds to find the best fits at that spot on the field.
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
Justin Herbert could use another pass-catcher across the middle.
Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid would be a terrific fit on a roster that lacks a big-play tight end.
Los Angeles has four tight ends, led by Gerald Everett, on its roster, but none of them have ever been stars in the NFL.
Kincaid hauled in 16 touchdown passes over the last two seasons in the Pac-12. The Chargers got 13 scoring catches from their assorted tight ends in that two-year span.
Kincaid comes into the NFL off a back injury, but that should not be a long-term concern, per The Athletic's Dane Brugler, who projected the Utah tight end to go to the Chargers.
Los Angeles needs to worry about the Green Bay Packers at No. 15 and the Washington Commanders at No. 16 as competition for Kincaid.
If Green Bay and Washington pass on tight end, the Chargers could be waiting for Kincaid at No. 21.
An offense with Kincaid, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Ekeler would give the Chargers a good shot at challenging the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.
Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
The Chargers' injury issues at wide receiver could force them to take a top wideout prospect at No. 21.
Allen and Williams combined to play 23 regular-season games in 2022, and neither player recorded over 1,000 receiving yards.
That was a downgrade in production from the 1,000-yard campaigns that both players put up in 2021 with Herbert.
Zay Flowers fits the profile of a durable and productive wide receiver, as he had success throughout his four-year career at Boston College.
Flowers had three seasons with at least 40 receptions, 750 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He put up single-season bests in all categories in 2022.
Flowers could be the second wide receiver off the board behind Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay projected Flowers would go 17th to the Pittsburgh Steelers. ESPN.com's Matt Miller had Flowers as the second wideout chosen at No. 22 to the Baltimore Ravens.
The run on wide receivers will determine whether or not the Chargers can land Flowers, or another top player at the position, but if they can bring him in, he would be a perfect complement or potential replacement for Allen and Williams.
Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
The Chargers could be faced with a tough decision at No. 21 if Bijan Robinson falls that far.
Ekeler is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season, and the Chargers could be on the hunt for his successor in the draft.
Robinson is the best running back in the draft class, and he could tumble in the first round because of how the position is valued right now.
A year ago, no running backs were chosen in the first round. Three running backs went in the second and third rounds.
Robinson will not fall as far as the start of the second round. Any drop will be due to the value of the position and not his individual talents.
Robinson produced consecutive 1,100-yard seasons at Texas, and he enters the NFL off a 1,580-yard, 18-touchdown campaign.
He would be the ideal successor to Ekeler, but the Chargers need to weigh if they want to use the No. 21 pick on a star running back. After all, this is the franchise whose current star running back was an undrafted free agent.
The Chargers have displayed the willingness to take a first-round running back in previous drafts. Ryan Mathews was the No. 12 pick in 2010 and Melvin Gordon went 15th in 2015.
They could wait to address Ekeler's potential replacement in the later rounds, but Robinson could be too good to pass up if he drops to No. 21.