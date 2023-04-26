Colts Insider Projects Anthony Richardson as No. 4 Pick over Will Levis in Mock Draft

AP Photo/John Raoux

The Indianapolis Colts selected Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in ESPN's annual NFL Nation reporter mock draft Tuesday.

ESPN's Stephen Holder, who has covered the Colts since 2013, had this to say about the choice.

"The Colts can't come away from this draft without addressing their long-running quarterback need. Picking fourth overall gives them the best opportunity they've had to do that since picking Andrew Luck No. 1 overall in 2012. This choice was difficult. The Colts love Will Levis as well, but the thinking here is they bet on Richardson's rare traits and immense upside -- an approach GM Chris Ballard has emphasized in the past."

In this mock, the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young first overall. Ohio State signal-caller C.J. Stroud then went second to the Houston Texans. The Arizona Cardinals went defense with Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. third before the Colts chose Richardson.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who is receiving plenty of buzz as the potential choice at No. 2 for Houston, fell all the way to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19.

As Holder noted, the Colts need to leave the first round with a quarterback. Indianapolis has started someone different in Week 1 each of the past six seasons.

The 2023 campaign will mark seven straight years with Matt Ryan no longer on the team, but the Colts need to find a more long-term solution at the position after shuffling through different veterans over the past few years following Andrew Luck's retirement.

We'll soon find out which direction the Colts choose, with the first round going down on Thursday in Kansas City.