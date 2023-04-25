Aaron Rodgers Trade with Packers 'Historic' for Jets, GM Joe Douglas Says

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The New York Jets are in good spirits after completing a trade with the Green Bay Packers for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Monday, and general manager Joe Douglas believes it's a monumental moment for the organization.

"Obviously, a long time in the making," Douglas said during Tuesday's predraft press conference. "I will piggyback a little bit off of what [Packers GM] Brian [Gutekunst] said yesterday; there's still some I's to be dotted, T's to be crossed to ultimately finalize everything. But, again, it was a lot of conversations with Brian. A ton of respect for Brian—I've known him for a little over 20 years—and I can't thank him enough for the open dialogue that we've had and ultimately being able to get what we feel is a historic trade for this franchise."

The deal is expected to be completed before the start of the NFL draft on Thursday. The Jets paid a steep price to acquire the four-time MVP, swapping the No. 13 pick for the No. 15 pick and sending a 2023 second-rounder, a 2023 sixth-rounder and a 2024 conditional second-rounder that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the offensive snaps this year.

"Obviously, Aaron is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play this game," Douglas said. "To have an opportunity to add a player of that caliber, you're always going to look into it and how it fits within our culture, within our team. ... That a player of Aaron's caliber would even want to come here. We're all excited to add someone of his character and his ability."

Douglas did not commit to Rodgers being on the roster beyond the 2023 season, as it is widely known that the 39-year-old mulled retirement before declaring his intentions to play for New York after spending 18 seasons in Green Bay. Now, he will be tasked with helping the Jets end a 12-year playoff drought, which is tied for the longest streak in major professional sports along with the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

By making this move, Gang Green are hoping to contend for a Super Bowl title thanks to their powerhouse defense and talented crop of skill players. If Rodgers delivers the franchise its first championship since 1968, his time in New York will indeed be remembered as historic.