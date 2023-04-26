A 2023 Draft-Day Trade That Makes Sense for Every NFL Team

11 of 32

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Rams receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 18), 2023 second-round pick (No. 55), 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 159)

Lions receive: DT Aaron Donald

After the Detroit Lions helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl by shipping off a Pro Bowl talent in exchange for draft capital two years ago, these teams could now work a deal that will see the reverse scenario occur.

With Detroit on the cusp of contending but missing a few pieces on defense, the Rams could lend an assist by sending Aaron Donald to the Motor City in exchange for some much-needed assets to rebuild around. It's a move that ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently proposed and one that makes a lot of sense for both sides.

It's worth noting Donald had previously mulled retirement and maintained he only planned to play eight seasons in the league, but the star defender told the I Am Athlete podcast that his mind may have changed after winning a Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign (via ESPN):

"But winning a Super Bowl, you get kind of a little addicted to it. I want to feel that again. I ain't going to lie, that experience is like none other. If I was to play, it's just to win another Super Bowl…"

With the Rams unlikely to compete for a championship next season, Donald's best chance to raise another Lombardi Trophy would be through a trade. The Lions may not be the top contender right now, but putting a future Hall of Famer in the middle of their defensive line will get them far closer to being a true title threat.

By giving Los Angeles the latter of its two picks in each of the first, second and fifth rounds, the Lions could land a generational defensive lineman who fills one of their biggest needs. The Rams get some of their lost capital back from the Matthew Stafford trade and get a chance to re-open their title window earlier than expected, making this a win-win for both sides.