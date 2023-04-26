A 2023 Draft-Day Trade That Makes Sense for Every NFL Team

A 2023 Draft-Day Trade That Makes Sense for Every NFL TeamApril 26, 2023
The upcoming NFL draft will almost certainly see a plethora of trades taking place across the three-day event. Last year saw 35 deals go down across all seven rounds, and more are surely on the way this time around.
There's at least one move every team could make that would be a sensible decision for the club. Whether it fosters a rebuild by shipping off a veteran, brings in a missing piece to help contend for a title or is simply a move up or down the board to land the right prospect, there are plenty of options at the disposal of every single general manager.
With that in mind, here is a look at the most sensible draft-day trade (utilizing DrakTek's trade value chart to keep things fair) for each of the league's 32 teams:
Arizona Cardinals: Deal DeAndre Hopkins
Cardinals receive: 2023 second-round pick (No. 59)
Bills receive: WR DeAndre Hopkins
The Arizona Cardinals have still not managed to find a taker for star wideout DeAndre Hopkins.
While their initial asking price—reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler to be in the neighborhood of the second-, third- and fourth-round picks that the Carolina Panthers received for running back Christian McCaffrey—clearly put off potential suitors, the Cardinals could lower those demands during the draft to get out from under the receiver's contract, which carries cap hits north of $26 million for the next two seasons, per Spotrac.
The Buffalo Bills would make for an intriguing trade partner. Hopkins has already indicated on the All Things Covered podcast that he would be happy to play for the organization, which holds a selection in the latter portion of Round 2. That may not be as much capital as Arizona was hoping for, but it's a strong pick that will assist the rebuild while getting Hopkins off the books.
Atlanta Falcons: Move Up to Land QB of the Future
Falcons receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 3)
Cardinals receives: 2023 first-round pick (No. 8), 2023 second-round pick (No. 44), 2024 first-round pick, QB Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons may have made the questionable decision to declare Desmond Ridder their 2023 starter, but it's not too late to walk that statement back and go all-in to acquire a rookie signal-caller with much higher potential.
Ridder was unimpressive at best during his four-game trial last year. The third-round pick completed just 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards and two touchdowns in those contests. While he avoided mistakes, he didn't raise the ceiling on an offense loaded with elite pass-catching talents like Drake London and Kyle Pitts.
While it may be costly, the Falcons could expedite their rebuild and become a contender again by offering a package headlined by two first-round picks to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 overall selection. That will get them into a place where they can draft a quarterback like Anthony Richardson, Will Levis or C.J. Stroud, all passers who have real chances to become bona fide stars at the next level.
Tossing in Ridder will give the Cardinals a developmental prospect they could lean on during Kyler Murray's projected absence for a good portion of the 2023 campaign.
Baltimore Ravens: Trade Back to Accumulate Capital
Ravens receive: 2023 second-round pick (No. 33), 2023 third-round pick (No. 73)
Texans receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 22)
With the Baltimore Ravens currently in limbo due to Lamar Jackson's, the best moves the franchise could make right now are those that result in extra assets.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters he would be open to doing it again after moving down several times in previous years:
"I think we've [traded down] nine times in the last four years. I think the chances for us to be able to do it are pretty decent. . . We have to look at the capital that we can get by trading back, and we'll make the best decision that we can."
Trading back will allow the Ravens more chances to round out a roster that has a decent amount of holes while also giving them extra selections they could use on a developmental quarterback prospect to potentially replace Jackson if the franchise and signal-caller can't reach a long-term agreement.
The Houston Texans, who are rife with selections this year, could package up their second- and third-rounders to make a suitable offer for Baltimore's No. 22 pick.
Buffalo Bills: Trade Down to Reinforce Roster
Bills receive: 2023 second-round pick (No. 37), 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 83)
Seahawks receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 27)
The Buffalo Bills may have been one of the most competitive teams in the league over the last few seasons, but they have some issues to address if they wish to remain in the upper echelon.
Speaking to ESPN's Matt Miller, a rival area scout bluntly said of Buffalo: "They have six picks and a lot more needs than that." The best way to get all those holes filled—the most notable of which are at the running back, receiver, offensive line and linebacker positions—is to trade down.
Converting their late-first-round pick into an early second-rounder and an additional fourth-rounder will be a nice starting point for the Bills as they look to maximize the amount of talent they come away with in this draft to round out their lineup.
The Seahawks get an additional first-rounder through this move, which could net them the type of high-end defensive talent they need to become a contender in 2023.
Carolina Panthers: Move on from Matt Corral
Panthers receive: 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 109)
Raiders receive: QB Matt Corral
The Carolina Panthers took a flier on Matt Corral when he fell to the third round last year, but he won't get a chance to prove he's the long-term answer under center for this organization. After trading up to the top of the 2023 draft—almost unquestionably to take a quarterback—the Panthers could try to recoup some of their investment in Corral by shipping him off just a year after selecting him.
While general manager Scott Fitterer recently said the second-year quarterback is "ready to compete" for the starting job, it may just be talk to boost Corral's value in a trade. The NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported back in March that Carolina "would be willing" to find a trade for the signal-caller.
The Las Vegas Raiders would make an ideal landing spot for Corral, given projected starter Jimmy Garoppolo's age and injury woes. With little chance of landing a franchise quarterback at No. 7 overall, the Raiders could try to find their quarterback of the future via a low-risk deal involving an early Day 3 pick.
Chicago Bears: Keep Stockpiling Young Assets
Bears receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 11), 2023 third-round pick (No. 72)
Titans receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 9)
The Chicago Bears are one of the most promising young teams in the league. Their gamble on Justin Fields seems to have paid off, which gave them the luxury of collecting a slew of draft assets to drop down from the No. 1 overall spot in this draft.
The Bears shouldn't be finished stockpiling picks just yet. The team could trade down yet again, letting a rival team hungry to pounce on a particular prospect have their spot in exchange for some additional capital on Day 2.
The Tennessee Titans could send a respectable offer Chicago's way, coughing up a third-round selection—one the Bears could utilize to round out a woeful defense that needs plenty of help—to jump up two spots.
That positioning would allow the Titans to catch a falling prospect, perhaps a quarterback like Anthony Richardson, on draft night.
Cincinnati Bengals: Find a Taker for Jonah Williams
Bengals receive: 2023 second-round pick (No. 51)
Dolphins receive: OT Jonah Williams
After his employer acquired fellow offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. on the open market, incumbent Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams requested a trade away from the organization, according to ESPN's Ben Baby.
With Brown likely to take over his role protecting Joe Burrow's blindside and La'el Collins representing competition for the starting right tackle job, Williams could be relegated to a much more minor role than he's been accustomed to during his first four years in the pros.
While the Bengals have thus far avoided granting Williams his wish to be dealt, that could change during the draft.
The Dolphins have been no stranger to swinging blockbuster deals for proven veterans. After acquiring Tyreek Hill to bolster their aerial attack and Jalen Ramsey to shore up the secondary, the 'Phins could reinforce the offensive trenches by taking Williams off Cincinnati's hands.
Miami may not be loaded with draft capital after those deals, but the club does hold a selection at No. 51 overall. That could be more than enough to entice the Bengals to part ways with a player whose rookie deal expires next spring anyway.
Cleveland Browns: Recoup Capital With Trade Back
Browns receive: 2023 third-round pick (No. 99), 2023 third-round pick (No. 101), 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 222)
49ers receive: 2023 third-round pick (No. 74)
The Cleveland Browns will be waiting a while to make their first pick in the 2023 draft. Despite not having a first- or second-round selection this year, team brass seems fine playing the long game and has even discussed trading down as the most likely move.
According to the team's official website, general manager Andrew Berry recently spoke about the team's potential plans for draft-day moves:
"I think it's more situationally dependent on how the board falls quite honestly. Ultimately, what is the acquisition cost to move up from 74 to the third pick in the draft? I wouldn't say there is a hard and fast rule, but generally speaking, because we look at the draft more through a long-term lens, we probably in general would be more apt to move back than necessarily move up."
Dealing with another team lacking early capital could get the Browns a few more picks. While the San Francisco 49ers don't get on the clock until No. 99 overall, they have 11 picks in total this year. Shipping a few of those selections to Cleveland could provide San Francisco with a much earlier third-rounder, a spot where the Niners are more likely to unearth an impact prospect.
Dallas Cowboys: Trade Down, Add to Pick Collection
Cowboys receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 29), 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 115)
Saints receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 26)
The Dallas Cowboys have had some ill-fated trade-ups during the NFL draft—their worst in recent memory was moving up to No. 6 from No. 14 to acquire Morris Claiborne in 2012—and may want to avoid deploying that strategy in 2023 as they try to construct a roster that can reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1995.
Trading down would be a smarter move for this team, especially after they utilized that strategy two years ago and still came away with a game-changing talent in Micah Parsons. The Cowboys currently hold one pick in each round of the 2023 draft, but they could add a bit to that haul with a small move down the board.
By trading places with the New Orleans Saints—a team with a well-known penchant for moving up for prospects it covets—and picking up a fourth-rounder for the trouble, Dallas will be better-positioned to reinforce its most glaring holes and make a run this coming campaign.
Denver Broncos: Add a Veteran Defender
Broncos receive: S Budda Baker
Cardinals receive: 2023 third-round pick (No. 67)
The Denver Broncos are coming off a trying 2022 season, but there's still reason to believe this team could turn things around with new head coach Sean Payton at the wheel. While the club has the right staff in place, it could use more on-field and locker-room leaders to help change the culture.
There's arguably no better way to accomplish that goal than by bringing in a proven veteran like Budda Baker. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Baker is looking to escape the Arizona Cardinals' rebuild to compete for a championship and he's still a well-regarded player in league circles as he prepares for his seventh NFL season.
According to SI.com's Albert Breer, an assistant coach who had previously worked with Baker had nothing but glowing praise for the safety:
"He's still that guy. He's the leader of all leaders. I'd stand on the table for 10 times over for a guy like Budda, and what he brings to a locker room, classroom, to practice and then you see the way he plays. He's not changing his style on any of that, it's who he is, it's what makes him special. If I had a chance to get him, I'd get him in a heartbeat."
Getting a talent like Baker for the low cost of a third-round pick is a move the Broncos should be willing to make without hesitation.
Detroit Lions: Prepare for a Playoff Push By Bringing in a Legend
Rams receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 18), 2023 second-round pick (No. 55), 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 159)
Lions receive: DT Aaron Donald
After the Detroit Lions helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl by shipping off a Pro Bowl talent in exchange for draft capital two years ago, these teams could now work a deal that will see the reverse scenario occur.
With Detroit on the cusp of contending but missing a few pieces on defense, the Rams could lend an assist by sending Aaron Donald to the Motor City in exchange for some much-needed assets to rebuild around. It's a move that ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently proposed and one that makes a lot of sense for both sides.
It's worth noting Donald had previously mulled retirement and maintained he only planned to play eight seasons in the league, but the star defender told the I Am Athlete podcast that his mind may have changed after winning a Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign (via ESPN):
"But winning a Super Bowl, you get kind of a little addicted to it. I want to feel that again. I ain't going to lie, that experience is like none other. If I was to play, it's just to win another Super Bowl…"
With the Rams unlikely to compete for a championship next season, Donald's best chance to raise another Lombardi Trophy would be through a trade. The Lions may not be the top contender right now, but putting a future Hall of Famer in the middle of their defensive line will get them far closer to being a true title threat.
By giving Los Angeles the latter of its two picks in each of the first, second and fifth rounds, the Lions could land a generational defensive lineman who fills one of their biggest needs. The Rams get some of their lost capital back from the Matthew Stafford trade and get a chance to re-open their title window earlier than expected, making this a win-win for both sides.
Green Bay Packers: Move Up Further to Secure the Top Wideout
Packers receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 10)
Eagles receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), 2023 third-round pick (No. 78).
After officially dealing Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets on Monday, the Green Bay Packers can prepare for the Jordan Love era by bringing in one of the best receivers in the 2023 class.
While the Packers did move up two spots in the first round as part of the Rodgers trade, they aren't guaranteed to land a premier talent like Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 13 overall. Jumping ahead three spots to No. 10 would give Green Bay a much better opportunity to secure the potential superstar wideout.
It will likely cost a late Day 2 pick to pull off the leap, but it'll be worth it to provide Love with a playmaking receiver as he prepares for his first season as the Packers' new starting signal-caller.
Houston Texans: Convert Some Capital into Better Picks
Texans receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 21)
Chargers receive: 2023 second-round pick (No. 33), 2023 third-round pick (No. 65), 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 203)
The Houston Texans have 11 picks in the 2023 draft—including two in the first round alone—but they may want to package some of those selections up to grab one more blue chip talent on Day 1.
Offering the second pick in both the second and third rounds and throwing in a sixth-rounder to sweeten the pot, a team like the Los Angeles Chargers—who only have one pick in each round this year—could be tempted to cough up their Day 1 pick.
With three picks in the first round, the Texans could use this class as a turning point in their rebuild.
Indianapolis Colts: Secure a Franchise Quarterback By Trading Up One Spot
Colts receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 3)
Cardinals receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 4), 2023 third-round pick (No. 79), 2024 third-round pick
The Indianapolis Colts have some tough decisions to make regarding their 2023 draft plans. There's been buzz that they could still try to trade for a proven veteran like Lamar Jackson, but it seems they are preparing to forge ahead with a rookie to address their massive hole under center.
According to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay currently prefers to find the club's next starting quarterback through the draft:
"The owner wants the draft-and-develop route, preferring the chance to grow his own while capitalizing on the financial flexibility a young quarterback's contract affords the team. He said last week that though the type of contract disgruntled Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is seeking is 'no problem' — likely north of $150 million fully guaranteed, at the very least — it's the lost draft capital (two first-round picks) and salary-cap restrictions that have tempered Irsay's interest in such a blockbuster move."
Unfortunately for the Colts, they may still have to lose a little capital to acquire their preferred quarterback. Rather than risk being leapfrogged by a rival franchise, Indianapolis would be better off sending the Arizona Cardinals a pair of third-rounders to jump up a single spot.
At No. 3, the Colts will likely have their choice between two of C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson. It's an enviable position to be in and should result in the club being satisfied with their selection rather than being forced to take the last passer available.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Bolster the Offense with a Star Wideout
Jaguars receive: WR Tee Higgins
Bengals receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 24), 2023 third-round pick (No. 88)
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the come-up thanks to the impressive development of Trevor Lawrence and a shrewd coaching hire in Doug Pederson. With the club coming off its first playoff victory under the new regime, it's time to load up on more offensive weapons and become an even more formidable team in 2023.
While the Jags could use the No. 24 overall pick to land a rookie, they would benefit more from having a proven pass-catcher in the mix as they look to solidify their status as a Super Bowl contender. There are few better veterans potentially available than Tee Higgins.
It may take an impressive offer to pry Higgins away from the Bengals, however, especially after the remarks made by Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin at the combine:
"Trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind. That's their problem. They want a receiver? Go find your own. In my opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals. The trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now."
That thought could change if Jacksonville floats a first- and third-round pick Cincinnati's way. It's a strong offer for a player going into final season of his rookie deal, one who may be too expensive to retain due to his $20 million per year valuation (per Spotrac) and impending extensions for Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.
Kansas City Chiefs: Trade Up to Improve the Receiver Room
Chiefs receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 19)
Buccaneers receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 31), 2023 second-round pick (No. 63)
The Kansas City Chiefs may have won a Super Bowl, but they won't be content standing pat during the draft and watching some of the best pass-catching prospects go elsewhere.
According to SI.com's Albert Breer, the Chiefs are "one of the few teams that has already made calls about moving up." If Kansas City does move up, don't be surprised if they do so with the intent of landing Boston College star wideout Zay Flowers.
Flowers recently worked out with Patrick Mahomes and raved about the chemistry the two already displayed in their limited time together on The Rich Eisen Show (via Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star):
"The ball is never not on target. It's always put on your chest, it's right in front of you. To have it like that, it makes the game easier because you can just turn around and make a play because you know the ball is gonna be there. You've just got to catch it."
Kicking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their late-first and late-second-round picks should put the Chiefs in the right spot to unite Flowers and Mahomes on a more permanent basis. The extra capital will assist the Buccaneers in their post-Tom Brady rebuild as well.
Las Vegas Raiders: Fill More Holes by Trading Down
Raiders receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 15), 2023 second-round pick (No. 43)
Jets receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 7)
Although there have been rumblings that the Las Vegas Raiders could move up to grab a quarterback, the team should consider going a different direction during the 2023 draft. With so many defensive needs to deal with, the Raiders should be exploring a trade down instead.
The latest rumblings support Vegas looking for other positions outside of quarterback during the upcoming draft. ESPN's Todd McShay reported "the Raiders explored a trade up to No. 1 for [Bryce] Young earlier this offseason, but after they were unable to get that done, everything I'm hearing now points to Vegas being out on the quarterbacks."
Dangling the No. 7 pick could get a squad like the New York Jets—who may want to move up to secure a top-tier offensive lineman to protect Aaron Rodgers—to swap picks while including some early Day 2 capital.
Los Angeles Chargers: Add More Depth by Trading Down
Chargers receive: 2023 second-round pick (No. 40), 2023 third-round pick (No. 71), 2024 third-round pick
Saints receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 21)
The Los Angeles Chargers need to reinforce a roster that is aging at several key spots and needs help altogether at others. While they were still good enough to reach the playoffs last year, they failed to escape the wild-card round and need to fill several holes to build upon that disappointing ending.
Trading down could get the Bolts all the picks they need to significantly patch up their roster without entering a full-blown rebuild. Trading out of the first round entirely may not be a popular decision, but getting a pair of Day 2 picks and an early Day 3 selection could provide the type of talent that's sorely needed in Los Angeles right now.
The New Orleans Saints love to trade up and could be the right team for the Chargers to deal with on draft day. Taking Nos. 40, 71 and a 2024 third-rounder in exchange for No. 21 seems like a fair deal for both sides. It gives the Saints a chance to land another first-round prospect who they are smitten with while the Bolts get to revamp the roster with a load of Day 2 capital.
Los Angeles Rams: Acquire More Picks
Rams receive: 2023 second-round pick (No. 60), 2023 third-round pick (No. 92), 2024 third-round pick
Bengals receive: 2023 second-round pick (No. 36)
The Los Angeles Rams don't have a lot of capital to work with right now, but that could change during the final lead-up to the draft and during the event itself.
Peter King of NBC Sports believes the Rams will be working the phones frequently, trying to convert their current selections into several top-150 picks when all is said and done.
"Picking at 36 with so many holes on the roster, I sense the Rams wouldn't like to pick at 36. They'd like to turn their three picks in the top 150 into six, in an ideal world."
A good start would be utilizing No. 36 to get a later pick in the second round and a third-rounder, plus a 2024 third-rounder, from the Cincinnati Bengals. Considering the Bengals are in win-now mode, the type of player they could get at No. 36 would be a bit more valuable than the prospects available to them later in Day 2.
Miami Dolphins: Get a Star Running Back
Dolphins receive: RB Derrick Henry
Titans receive: 2023 third-round pick (No. 84)
The Miami Dolphins started the offseason by continuing to build up a roster that looks to be one of the most well-rounded and complete in the entire league. Almost all the pieces are now in place to make a run, but there's still a notable hole in the club's backfield.
That could change with a blockbuster draft-day trade for one of the best running backs in the NFL.
Derrick Henry would be an ideal fit for an organization that hasn't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Jay Ajayi accomplished the feat back in 2016. Henry is now 29 years old but is coming off yet another impressive campaign—one in which he racked up 1,538 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns—with no signs of slowing down.
With the Titans potentially open to rebuilding after a disappointing season, dangling a third-round pick for the veteran running back could be enough to get this deal done.
Minnesota Vikings: Swing a Major Trade for a Franchise Quarterback
Vikings receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 5)
Seahawks receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 23), 2023 third-round pick (No. 87), 2024 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick
The Minnesota Vikings seem to have gone as far as they can with Kirk Cousins as their starting quarterback. The veteran has been in the Twin Cities for the last half-decade but has only reached the playoffs twice and won just a single game during those trips.
It's time for the club to start preparing for the future—Cousins' contract expires after the upcoming season—by making a splash for his replacement. It won't be cheap, but a move into the top five could get the team the young quarterback it needs for a new era.
According to the Draft Network's Jaime Eisner, there have been "loud rumblings that Minnesota is very active in trying to trade up for a quarterback." Eisner had the Vikings moving all the way up to No. 2 to draft Will Levis—a player who has been gaining steam during the pre-draft process—but the team may still be able to get him at No. 5.
The cost of moving from No. 23 to No. 5 will be high—expect the Vikings to have to cough up at least another first-rounder in 2024 in addition to a second- and third-rounder—but landing a high-upside quarterback would do more to help this franchise than any of those picks could on their own.
This may be a large move down the board for the Seahawks, but the extra third-rounder this year and a second first-rounder in 2024 could pay dividends for the club.
New England Patriots: Execute the Usual Trade Down
Patriots receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 31), 2023 second-round pick (No. 63), 2023 third-round pick (No. 95), 2024 third-round pick
Chiefs receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 14)
The New England Patriots are big on trading down during the NFL draft. Bill Belichick orchestrated yet another of the familiar move last year when he sent the Pats' No. 21 selection to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for No. 29 and additional third- and fourth-round picks.
The team could work the phones again and come up with a similar trade with the same partner in 2023.
SI.com's Albert Breer has reported the Chiefs are interested in climbing the board, and New England has a perfect selection for Kansas City to take over. No. 14 is a spot where the Chiefs can acquire the type of playmaking wideout it needs to help star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while the Pats pick up an extra second- and third-rounder this year and a fourth-rounder next year for the trouble.
New Orleans Saints: Continue their Trend of Moving Up
Saints receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 25)
Giants receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 29), 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 115), 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 165)
The New Orleans Saints have made 20 draft-day trades since 2008. In every one of those trades, they have moved up. That trend could continue in 2023, although it may not be a large leap up for a team that is still multiple pieces away from being a viable Super Bowl contender.
Instead of coughing up a slew of valuable Day 2 picks to jump back into the first round, the Saints could instead slide up a handful of spots and still land a coveted prospect by giving some Day 3 assets to a team like the New York Giants.
Expect this to be a fluid situation where general manager Mickey Loomis identifies a falling prospect who best fits his roster in the late-teens or early-20s and pounces with a respectable offer to trade up.
New York Giants: Grab a Veteran Linebacker
Giants receive: LB Devin White
Buccaneers receive: 2023 third-round pick (No. 89)
The New York Giants are on the up-and-up, but they shouldn't be satisfied entering the 2023 season without acquiring at least one more proven asset for their defense. They could use a middle-round pick in the draft to bring one in, as several options may be available to them right now.
According to PFF's Brad Spielberger, Devin White isn't happy with how extension talks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are evolving and requested a trade. While the Bucs shouldn't be in a major rush to move the athletic linebacker as he prepares for to play out the final year of his rookie contract, it's plausible the club loses him for nothing via free agency next March.
With Tampa unlikely to contend in 2023, taking a third-round selection in exchange for White's services could be the best move available if they can't come to terms on an extension soon.
New York Jets: Bolster Aaron Rodgers' Protection with Elite Offensive Lineman
Jets receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 8), 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 110), 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 113)
Falcons receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 15), 2023 second-round pick (No. 43)
The New York Jets finally checked off the biggest item on their offseason to-do list after they officially acquired Aaron Rodgers on Monday. The team now can utilize its remaining picks in the 2023 draft to support the future Hall of Famer with the best possible protection.
While New York could stay put and wait to take the best available offensive lineman at No. 15 overall, the club could almost guarantee a blue-chip prospect with a small trade up the board.
Packaging up their first-rounder and second-rounder would likely be enough for the Atlanta Falcons to allow Gang Green to jump up seven spots, assuming Atlanta would also be willing to kick back a few Day 3 picks to even out the value of this deal.
At No. 7 overall, the Jets could grab someone like Northwestern's Peter Skoronski, an immensely talented lineman with the versatility to plug several holes in the offensive trenches. Atlanta should be happy getting some extra Day 2 capital, a pick it can use to secure another solid contributor for a push to contend in the NFC South.
Philadelphia Eagles: Use One of Two First-Rounders to Trade Down
Eagles receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 18), 2023 second-round pick (No. 48)
Lions receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 10)
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the enviable position of having two first-round picks while still coming off a Super Bowl berth. They retained most of their core during the offseason and should have enough firepower to run it back, but they could flesh out their depth and build for the future by utilizing one of those picks to trade down.
By offering up the No. 10 pick, the Eagles could return both a top-20 selection and a premium Day 2 pick for their troubles.
The Detroit Lions—a team who was close to making the playoffs last year despite an abysmal start to their year—would make plenty of sense as a trading partner. The club is on the cusp of being a contender, with one game-changing pick at No. 10 potentially being enough to push it over the hump.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Move into the Top 10
Steelers receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 9)
Bears receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 17), 2023 second-round pick (No. 49)
The Pittsburgh Steelers may make a big move up the board during the 2023 draft. According to ESPN's Todd McShay, Pittsburgh's brass has been reaching out to multiple teams—notably the Chicago Bears (No. 9) and Tennessee Titans (No. 11)—about what it would take to acquire their pick.
It's likely the Steelers want to put themselves in a position to grab an offensive line anchor who can help protect their emerging franchise quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Shipping No. 17 and No. 49 to the Bears for No. 9 would let Pittsburgh have its pick of the litter when it comes to offensive line talent. Whether they want to grab Peter Skoronski, Paris Johnson Jr. or another tackle, there should be no shortage of blue-chip choices for the Steelers if they make this move.
San Francisco 49ers: Move on From Trey Lance
49ers receive: 2023 second-round pick (No. 33), 2023 third-round pick (No. 65)
Texans receive: QB Trey Lance
The San Francisco 49ers may have given up the farm to acquire Trey Lance two years ago, but it's becoming clear the move was a mistake. Lance has played in just eight games since he was taken No. 3 overall in 2021 and was sidelined during the team's most recent run to the NFC Championship Game.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, John Lynch recently said there's been some talks regarding the quarterback's availability, although the San Francisco general manager added he isn't actively fielding offers right now.
Given how the 49ers rallied behind Brock Purdy—the very last pick in the 2022 draft—there's still reason to believe the team could opt to move on from Lance as early as this week.
In this scenario, the Houston Texans would be the club hoping to rehabilitate Lance's career. The Texans would be able to draft a generational defender like Alabama's Will Anderson Jr.—whether that's through standing pat at No. 2 overall or trading down slightly—and still get a potential franchise quarterback in Lance by flipping the Nos. 33 and 65 picks to the 49ers.
Seattle Seahawks: Pull Off a Blockbuster Trade to Fix the Defense
Seahawks receive: Edge Montez Sweat, Edge Chase Young
Commanders receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 20), 2023 second-round pick (No. 37), 2023 third-round pick (No. 83)
After a promising year in which they defied all expectations, the Seattle Seahawks could take another giant step toward becoming a real contender with a blockbuster draft-day trade. The team needs a lot of help on defense, notably players who can help get after the opposing quarterback.
In this scenario, the Seahawks would give up the latter of their two first-round selections and the latter of their two second-round selections to acquire a pair of edge-rushers from the Washington Commanders.
Washington has a conundrum to sort out with regards to paying both Montez Sweat and Chase Young proper market value in the coming seasons. Sweat is currently on his fifth-year option, while the team still must make a call on picking Young's up after an ACL injury limited him to just 12 games over the last two seasons.
Considering the Commanders have dished out big-money deals to both Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, it may be prohibitively expensive for the club to retain both Sweat and Young on second contracts as well.
Rather than deciding which one is worth keeping and which one is worth trading, the Commanders could simply package both up and start fresh with a pair of early picks in the 2023 draft. It may not help them win now, but the organization still lacks a franchise quarterback and appears to be stuck in no-man's land until that situation is sorted.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Roll the Dice on Trey Lance
Buccaneers receive: QB Trey Lance
49ers receive: 2023 second-round pick (No. 50), conditional 2024 second-round pick
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are stuck between a rock and a hard place in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement. Having performed well enough to make the playoffs and earn the No. 19 overall pick, the Bucs have little ability to replace the future Hall of Famer without a trade.
That's where the San Francisco 49ers come in, as they have a talent in Trey Lance who could still develop into one of the league's bright young stars despite a rocky start to his career. His starting role seems to have been usurped by Brock Purdy, a development that seems to have rendered Lance expendable for the right price.
The Buccaneers have been a suggested landing spot for Lance ever since Purdy broke out as his replacement. ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote back in January that Tampa should be reaching out to San Francisco, saying: "Get [Lance] healthy, pair him with the right offensive coordinator and reap the benefits of the development work the Niners did with him."
Offering the No. 50 overall pick this year and a conditional first-rounder next year—which could be converted to a second-rounder based on Lance's playing time in 2023—may ultimately be enough to get the Niners to move on from the quarterback they gave up so much to acquire.
Tennessee Titans: End the Ryan Tannehill Era
Titans receive: 2023 third-round pick (No. 75)
Falcons receive: QB Ryan Tannehill
The Tennessee Titans should use the 2023 draft as an opportunity to expedite the rebuilding process. They could pick up foundational assets in the middle rounds by trading aging pieces like Derrick Henry—who could be shipped off to a team like the Miami Dolphins, as noted earlier—and Ryan Tannehill.
Tannehill may have some value to a team like the Atlanta Falcons, who currently lack a proven starting quarterback. With head coach Arthur Smith likely on the hot seat if he can't improve upon back-to-back 7-10 campaigns, this is the type of move that could push Atlanta into contention in the wide-open NFC South.
If the Falcons don't luck out with one of the top passers falling to them at No. 8, a strong fallback plan would be to exchange their third-rounder for Tannehill. The 34-year-old would give the club a viable signal-caller for the next few seasons while the organization works to find a franchise quarterback to build around for the long-term future.
Washington Commanders: Clear Defensive Line Logjam
Commanders receive: 2023 second-round pick (No. 53), 2023 second-round pick (No. 61)
Bears receive: Edge Chase Young
The Washington Commanders have a tough call on Chase Young's fifth-year option, and they don't have long to come to a decision. The deadline for picking up the additional year is May 1, just two days after the conclusion of the 2023 draft.
If the Commanders do not want to extend Young—which will cost a hefty $17 million for the 2024 campaign—there is no better time to trade him than now.
While Young was once one of the more promising edge-rushers in the league after a 7.5-sack, Defensive Rookie of the Year award-winning season in 2020, his career has been derailed by a devastating knee injury. The 24-year-old missed almost half of the 2021 campaign after suffering it and returned last year to participate in just three games, collecting just five tackles and a single quarterback hit in those contests.
The potential for the Ohio State product to return to stardom is still there, but it's an expensive bet that the Commanders may not have the finances to make if they also wish to lock up fellow edge-rusher Montez Sweat before he becomes a free agent next spring.
Rather than take the risk on Young returning to full strength, the club should accept a second-rounder from a team with more financial flexibility—such as the Chicago Bears, who desperately need help on the edge after finishing dead-last in sacks this past season—to both recoup some value on the investment and clear cap space.