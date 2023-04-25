Caleb Williams Is 'By Far Better' Than 2023 NFL Draft QB Class, NFL Coach Says

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

There could be as many as four quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2023 draft, but that doesn't mean all NFL coaches are sold on this class of signal-callers.

One offensive assistant told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic that he would pick USC quarterback Caleb Williams over any quarterback in the 2023 draft.

"Caleb is unbelievable, man," the coach said. "I think he is, by far, better than these guys."

Another assistant coach compared Williams to Patrick Mahomes for his ability to make plays with his feet and throws other quarterbacks would not think of making.

"He is really good. His arm is special. His play extension is special. His throw selection is special," a quarterbacks coach said. "He takes care of the ball well. The throws he makes … it's not just the off-platform throws, it's a lot of creating lanes for himself to throw. He's the closest I've seen to Mahomes. He's like a refined Mahomes. It's hard to compare anybody to Mahomes, but he really does play like him. I don't think his arm is quite like that, but it's definitely special for college. It's not quite as freaky as Pat's, but it's upper-level for the NFL.

"He's much bigger than Bryce [Young]. He's got this thick lower body, thick ankles, big, thick calves. And he plays fast."

Williams won the Heisman Trophy last season as a sophomore, throwing for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns against five interceptions while leading the Trojans to an 11-3 record. He's one of the most dynamic quarterback prospects in recent memory, as he had 10 rushing scores as well.

Williams was the third quarterback to win the Heisman under Lincoln Riley since 2017. The first two, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, have been No. 1 overall picks. While their success at the pro level has varied, Williams is a more complete package from both a size and arm skill perspective.

"Caleb is special," another quarterbacks coach said. "He's a freak. What don't you like about the guy? Smart kid. Sees the field. Can make every throw. Doesn't matter if he goes to New York or Green Bay; I think he can handle every situation. Kids like him. I think that's important."

Anything can change between now and next April, but it would be a surprise if Williams is not the top pick. His combination of 6'1", 220-pound size, athleticism and the ability to hit every throw on the field makes him a near-ideal modern quarterback prospect.