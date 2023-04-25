Schrager: Tyree Wilson 'Odds-On Favorite' to Be Drafted by Texans With No. 2 Pick

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Texas Tech star Tyree Wilson may have emerged as the "odds-on favorite" to go second overall to the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL draft, according to FoxSports.com's Peter Schrager.

Schrager explained on The Pat McAfee Show how Wilson could be a great defensive cornerstone for first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans. He added the Texans have often played their cards close to the chest ahead of the draft in recent seasons.

For most of the predraft process, the Texans were expected to target a quarterback in the top five, be it Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Kentucky's Will Levis. Houston is clearly in need of a long-term solution under center, and there's no guarantee a good option will be available when the team is back on the clock at No. 12.

However, The Athletic's Dane Brugler reported on April 17 there wasn't a "unanimous belief" within the Texans coaching staff that one quarterback had emerged as a worthy candidate for the second pick.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported "literally no one" except for Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio knows what Houston plans to do.

ESPN's Todd McShay also reported that "it really sounds like the Texans will pass on the quarterbacks," adding the "the most likely outcome" is Houston selecting Wilson or Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr.

In the 2006 draft, the Texans bypassed Texas star and fan favorite Vince Young and 2005 Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush in order to select one of the best defensive ends available, Mario Williams, with the No. 1 overall pick.

Houston was ultimately vindicated when Williams reached two Pro Bowls with the team, going to make two more with the Buffalo Bills. Neither Young nor Bush had similarly successful careers in the NFL.

Maybe history will repeat itself this year.