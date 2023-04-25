Avalanche's Cale Makar Suspended 1 NHL Playoff Game for Hit That Injured Jared McCann

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche will be without one of their most important players for Wednesday's critical Game 5 in their first-round playoff series against the Seattle Kraken.

The NHL announced it suspended defenseman Cale Makar for one game for his interference hit against Kraken forward Jared McCann during Monday's Game 4, which Seattle won 3-2 in overtime to even the series at two apiece.

"Significantly after McCann had released the shot, Makar delivers a shoulder check on McCann that puts him into the boards, causing him to fall to the ice and causing an injury," the video explaining the NHL's decision said.

"This is interference. It is important to note that McCan is in no way eligible to be checked on this play. Makar finishes this hit well outside the allowable window for finishing a check. In addition, it is clear that Makar knows McCann is not in possession of the puck when he decides to deliver this hit."

While the video explains that Makar's claim he assumed the puck would bounce into the corner to continue the play was considered, it also said the "onus" was on the Avalanche defender to see if that happened before hitting a "vulnerable" player.

"It was a hockey play," Makar told reporters. "I'm assuming he was going to the corner because [the puck] was coming down. I didn't really look. Just unfortunate how that happened."

The Athletic noted Makar's major penalty was reduced to a minor after review during the game.

Colorado isn't the only team that will be without a key piece as a result of the play. McCann did not return to Game 4 after suffering the injury and has already been ruled out for Game 5 as well.

McCann led the Kraken with 70 points on 40 goals and 30 assists this season.

Makar is one of the best defensemen in the league with a resume that includes a Calder Memorial Trophy, a Conn Smythe Trophy, a James Norris Memorial Trophy and two All-Star selections.

Colorado likely wouldn't have won the Stanley Cup without him last season when he won that Conn Smythe Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the playoffs with 29 points in 20 games.