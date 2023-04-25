Aaron Rodgers Trade Will Be 'Great Thing' for Zach Wilson, Jets GM Joe Douglas Says

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers could be the difference-maker for a New York Jets team looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 campaign.

He could also be a veteran leader who helps Zach Wilson turn things around and improve moving into the future. At least that is what general manager Joe Douglas hopes happens.

"This is going to be a great thing for Zach," Douglas told reporters. "Zach's ceiling is unlimited."

New York selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft. While it is still early in his career, the team wouldn't have been in a position where it felt it needed to trade for a quarterback like Rodgers if the BYU product lived up to the expectations that came with such a draft selection.

He is 8-14 as a starter and completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions through his first two seasons.

There may have been some internal issues as well.

Connor Hughes of SNY reported in November after a loss that "sources inside the Jets' losing locker room told SNY that Wilson was walking around after the game 'like he isn't the problem.' It rubbed more than a few the wrong way, frustrating several others."

It should be noted that Wilson is only 23 years old. It isn't difficult to envision the 39-year-old Rodgers starting for the Jets for one or two seasons before retiring, which would put the team in a situation where it needs another quarterback.

If Wilson sits behind Rodgers, observes how the future Hall of Famer approaches the game and makes strides as a passer while doing so, he could be the long-term answer at the position even though he hasn't been to this point.

It would be a natural plan for New York, and Douglas seems hopeful it comes to fruition after acquiring the four-time MVP from the Green Bay Packers.