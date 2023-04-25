X

    Rick Pitino Changes Phone Number After Fans Read His Lips During Cavs vs. Knicks Game

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 25, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: St. John's men's basketball coach Rick Pitino attends Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on April 23, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Who among us hasn't had their phone number revealed by lip readers after being featured as part of a celebrity montage at Madison Square Garden?

    That is exactly what happened to St. John's men's basketball coach Rick Pitino, who was on hand to watch the New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. Pitino was captured on camera giving out his phone number, and some viewers were able to make it out.

    Pitino had some fun with the situation and ended up changing his number:

    Rick Pitino @RealPitino

    So yesterday I was enjoying the Knicks game n someone read my lips on TV giving out my phone number. Over 300 plus messages came in - here's the bizarre news, 95% were nice n positive. I got a lead on 7 new recruits. My new cell is…..😜

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    The stars are out at MSG ⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/DyGz2iSQi7">pic.twitter.com/DyGz2iSQi7</a>

    The high-profile coach has been busy this offseason since moving from Iona to his new position.

    Michael Blinn of the New York Post noted he brought Quinn Slazinski, Daniss Jenkins and Cruz Davis over from Iona and added VMI transfer Sean Conway and UConn's Nahiem Alleyne. The additions are some of the early steps for a rebuilding project at St. John's, which has struggled of late.

    The Red Storm have been to the NCAA men's tournament just once since 2014-15, and they lost in the First Four when they got there in 2018-19.

    If anyone can turn it around, it is Pitino. After all, his resume includes two national titles, seven Final Four appearances, 14 conference tournament championships and 12 regular-season conference crowns.

    Rick Pitino Changes Phone Number After Fans Read His Lips During Cavs vs. Knicks Game
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    And now one changed phone number because of a trip to Madison Square Garden.