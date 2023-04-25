Daniel Jeremiah NFL Draft 2023 Big Board: Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Top Rankings

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Two days away from the start of the 2023 NFL draft, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has finalized his big board rankings with two Alabama stars leading the way.

Quarterback Bryce Young is the No. 1 overall player, followed by edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Jeremiah noted Young has all the tools to "quickly emerge as a quality starting quarterback" as long as his narrow frame doesn't become a problem against NFL-sized defenders.

Anderson has the "combination of speed, power and instincts should translate into double-digit sacks at the next level."

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (No. 3), Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson (No. 4) and Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon (No. 5) round out Jeremiah's top five.

It doesn't seem like Young's size has been much of a deterrent for teams leading up to the draft. There have been questions about it, of course, but nothing that indicates it's going to stop him from having his name called very early.

The safest bet is the Carolina Panthers taking Young with the top pick when the draft begins Thursday.

Albert Breer of The MMQB noted the Panthers originally made the trade to acquire the No. 1 selection with the idea of taking Young, and the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner "never relinquished his lead" throughout the predraft process.

The debate over what the Houston Texans will do at No. 2 has become the most interesting in the lead-up to the draft. It's long been expected they would select a quarterback, but recent rumors suggest they will take the top defensive player on their board at that spot.

Exactly who that defensive player might be is uncertain right now. ESPN's Matt Miller reported last week Anderson is Houston's top-ranked player in this class.

Per ESPN's Todd McShay, Wilson is also in the mix for the Texans along with Anderson.

Jeremiah noted Wilson is a a prospect who is "still improving" with the upside to become a Pro Bowl edge-rusher.

The gap between Anderson and Wilson, according to Jeremiah's big board, isn't significant. Assuming they aren't going to take a quarterback at No. 2, the Texans could go with either player and it wouldn't be a reach.

Robinson might be the most difficult player among the top prospects to match with a team. The positional value of running backs is hard to project in the draft, but NBC Sports' Peter King projected he will land with the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8.

All of the draft questions are going to be answered when Round 1 begins on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.