6 NHL Stars on Trade Watch This Offseason

0 of 6

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL offseason tends to be among the most active periods in the trade market, simply because it's when teams tend to have the most cap space and flexibility.

Last summer was a prime example of how busy the offseason trade market can be. The biggest move was a blockbuster deal in which the Florida Panthers shipped Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar to the Calgary Flames for Matthew Tkachuk.

Other notable moves in the summer of 2022 saw the Chicago Blackhawks trading Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators, the Minnesota Wild shipping Kevin Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings and the Carolina Hurricanes acquiring Brent Burns from the San Jose Sharks and Max Pacioretty from the Vegas Golden Knights.

A flattened salary cap since 2020 has resulted in some teams with limited cap space making cost-cutting trades. Meanwhile, rebuilding teams have peddled players who no longer fit into their long-term plans. Other moves can involve restricted free agents who could be unwilling to sign long-term extensions with their current clubs.

Several notable stars, such as San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson and Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois, were the subjects of trade rumors over the course of this season. While they remained with their current clubs following the March 3 trade deadline, there's a good chance they could be on the move at some point this summer.

Here's our take on six NHL stars who could be on trade watch this summer. Feel free to weigh in with your views on this topic in the comment sections below.