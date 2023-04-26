6 NHL Stars on Trade Watch This OffseasonApril 26, 2023
6 NHL Stars on Trade Watch This Offseason
The NHL offseason tends to be among the most active periods in the trade market, simply because it's when teams tend to have the most cap space and flexibility.
Last summer was a prime example of how busy the offseason trade market can be. The biggest move was a blockbuster deal in which the Florida Panthers shipped Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar to the Calgary Flames for Matthew Tkachuk.
Other notable moves in the summer of 2022 saw the Chicago Blackhawks trading Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators, the Minnesota Wild shipping Kevin Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings and the Carolina Hurricanes acquiring Brent Burns from the San Jose Sharks and Max Pacioretty from the Vegas Golden Knights.
A flattened salary cap since 2020 has resulted in some teams with limited cap space making cost-cutting trades. Meanwhile, rebuilding teams have peddled players who no longer fit into their long-term plans. Other moves can involve restricted free agents who could be unwilling to sign long-term extensions with their current clubs.
Several notable stars, such as San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson and Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois, were the subjects of trade rumors over the course of this season. While they remained with their current clubs following the March 3 trade deadline, there's a good chance they could be on the move at some point this summer.
Here's our take on six NHL stars who could be on trade watch this summer. Feel free to weigh in with your views on this topic in the comment sections below.
Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks
It was another roller-coaster season for the Vancouver Canucks. They replaced head coach Bruce Boudreau with Rick Tocchet midway through the campaign and traded team captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders on Jan. 30. By season's end, they'd missed the playoffs for the eighth time in the past 10 years.
Brock Boeser frequently surfaced in trade rumors leading up to the March 3 trade deadline. The 26-year-old winger struggled offensively over the past two seasons and carries a $6.7 million average annual value through 2024-25, leading some observers to see him as a possible cost-cutting candidate.
It was reported prior to the trade deadline that Boeser's agent was working with Canucks management to find a suitable trade partner, with the Minnesota Wild considered as a possibility. During his season-ending press conference, however, Boeser told reporters he didn't want to be traded.
Boeser showed improvement after Tocchet took over as head coach. On Apr. 17, Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre reported Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin was pleased to hear Boeser's comments, but he made it clear the winger could still be traded.
With a payroll of $85.2 million for 2023-24 and only 19 roster players under contract, the Canucks must shed salary, especially if the salary cap only rises to $83.5 million. Boeser's lack of no-trade protection and his skills as a goal-scorer make him an obvious choice to be moved.
Alex DeBrincat, Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators made a big splash in last summer's trade market by shipping their 2022 first- and second-round picks to the Chicago Blackhawks for Alex DeBrincat. A year later, however, the 26-year-old left winger could be on the move again.
Debrincat is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights coming off a three-year contract with an annual cap hit of $6.4 million. However, he earned $9 million in actual salary last season, which is how much it'll cost the Senators to qualify his rights. He's also a year away from unrestricted free-agent eligibility.
On Apr. 14, Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch told TSN that DeBrincat was non-committal toward a contract extension with the Senators during his end-of-season interview with the Ottawa media. Noting a lack of substantive discussions between the two camps, he felt it was possible the winger could be traded at this year's draft (June 28-29) in Nashville.
DeBrincat didn't dismiss the possibility of an extension, telling the press he was "definitely open for anything" but wanted time to evaluate his future with his family and his agent. Three days later, Garrioch reported the winger will let Senators management know about his intentions before the draft.
Garrioch believes that's a pivotal juncture, as it will give Senators general manager Pierre Dorion sufficient time to pursue a trade if DeBrincat wants to move on. Expect the speculation over his future to ramp up if he and the Senators haven't reached an agreement by the time the calendar flips to June.
Pierre-Luc Dubois, Winnipeg Jets
A restricted free agent last summer, Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois became the subject of trade speculation after his agent indicated in an interview that his client might one day be interested in playing for the Montréal Canadiens. Dubois downplayed those comments after re-signing with the Jets, but the speculation lingered.
Dubois, 24, is once again a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer after completing his one-year, $6 million contract. However, he's also a year from becoming eligible for unrestricted free-agent status.
On March 8, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun felt that Dubois could be traded this summer if he and the Jets fail to reach an agreement on a long-term extension. A day later during an appearance on Sportsnet's "The Jeff Marek Show", NHL insider Elliotte Friedman speculated the Jets had discussed Dubois with the Canadiens during this season.
Acquiring Dubois would accelerate the Canadiens' rebuilding process. He'd give them invaluable two-way depth on their second line while taking some of the burden off first-line center Nick Suzuki. The Canadiens also possess considerable depth in draft picks and promising youngsters in their lineup and their prospect pipeline to tempt the Jets.
Whether such a deal is possible remains to be seen. There will be other clubs interested in Dubois if the Jets decide to move him this summer rather than risk losing him to free agency next July.
John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks
On Aug. 4, 2018, John Gibson signed an eight-year, $51.2 million contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks. Now halfway through that deal, there's talk the 29-year-old goaltender could become a trade candidate this summer.
The Ducks have undergone significant changes in the five years since Gibson signed that contract. They've gone from a perennial playoff contender in the Western Conference led by veteran stars Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry to a rebuilding team putting its focus on younger talent such as Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish.
That's prompted speculation that Gibson could prefer moving to a contender. On March 22, NHL.com's Dan Rosen wondered if this could be the summer the Ducks trade their starting netminder. He suggested the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins as possible suitors.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman proposed the Ottawa Senators as a possible destination for Gibson in his Apr. 17 "32 Thoughts" column. Three days later, Joe Starkey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette suggested the Penguins upgrade their goaltending by acquiring the Ducks' netminder.
The remaining four years of Gibson's contract with that hefty cap hit could be difficult to move if the salary cap only rises by $1 million as projected this summer. His 10-team no-trade clause is another obstacle. Nevertheless, he should remain a prime candidate for teams looking to shore up their goaltending this summer.
Kevin Hayes, Philadelphia Flyers
This season was difficult for the Philadelphia Flyers as they floundered near the bottom of the standings. Trade rumors dogged the club, with Kevin Hayes frequently becoming the subject of media chatter. There was talk of friction between the 31-year-old center and head coach John Tortorella, though both men denied the speculation.
On March 31, The Philadelphia Inquirer's Giana Han and Olivia Reiner agreed that Hayes was the Flyer most likely to be traded during the offseason. They noted that he'd been moved from the top-line center position to start the season to winger among the bottom six as the campaign moved along.
During his end-of-season press conference, Hayes said that he "picked up the message" coming from management that his future with the Flyers could be ending. "I'm OK with it. It's their decision," he said.
Hayes has three years remaining on his contract with an average annual value of $7.1 million and a 12-team no-trade clause. Despite his difficulties this season, he put up a respectable 54 points on a roster with key players like Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson and Ryan Ellis out for the season with injuries.
Clubs seeking size and experienced two-way depth could have an interest in the 6'5", 216-pound Hayes. The Flyers, however, might have to retain part of his salary if the cap remains flattened for next season.
Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
This season was a career-best for Erik Karlsson. With 101 points, the 32-year-old San Jose Sharks defenseman became the first blueliner to reach the 100-point plateau since Brian Leetch in 1991-92. He will be considered the front-runner to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy for the third time.
Despite Karlsson's efforts, the Sharks finished near the bottom of the NHL standings. With the club rebuilding under general manager Mike Grier, the high-scoring rearguard has been the subject of trade rumors throughout this season.
The March 3 trade deadline passed with Karlsson still a member of the Sharks. However, the speculation that dogged him this season hasn't gone away.
On March 17, The Athletic's Eric Duhatschek wondered if the Edmonton Oilers might revisit their efforts to acquire Karlsson during the offseason. On Apr. 6, The Mercury News' Curtis Pashelka speculated the number of suitors could increase this summer, especially if the salary cap rises higher than projected.
Karlsson carries a hefty $11.5 million salary-cap hit through 2026-27 as well as a full no-movement clause. He could agree to waive the latter to go to a playoff contender, but the Sharks would have to retain part of his cap hit to facilitate a trade. Despite the complications, we can't rule out the possibility that he'll get moved.
Regular-season stats via NHL.com and salary info via Cap Friendly.