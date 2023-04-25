Lakers' LeBron James on 1st Career 20-20 Game: 'That's Pretty Cool, I Guess'

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

LeBron James was able to do something in the Los Angeles Lakers' 117-111 overtime playoff win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday he's never done before.

James had his first career game with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 3-1 series lead.

"I've done some pretty cool things in my career," the four-time NBA MVP said to reporters after the win. "I've never had 20 and 20 before. So, that's pretty cool, I guess."

James' most important points in Game 4 came at the end of regulation, when his driving layup tied the score at 104 with 0.8 seconds remaining.

LeBron finished the game with 22 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists in 45 minutes. It was also the first time in his career he's grabbed at least 20 rebounds in a game. His previous career high was 19 rebounds on Jan. 11, 2008.

Monday was also the first 20-20 game by a Lakers player in the postseason since Shaquille O'Neal in Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals. James is also the oldest player in league history with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game.

The Lakers have had a fascinating season to get to this point, but they are pushing all of the right buttons in this series against the Grizzlies. They held serve on their home court with back-to-back victories to take a commanding lead over the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

James had his worst shooting game of the series (8-of-18) in Game 4, yet he still had a profound impact on the boards and as a facilitator. The 38-year-old got the buckets when his team needed it the most.

Los Angeles can close out the Grizzlies with a win in Game 5 at FedEx Forum on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.